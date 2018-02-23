Rams get shut out, Lakers tie series at one

By Sports Staff

The Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team battled but couldn’t get it done on the offensive end, losing 3-0 against the Nipissing Lakers in Game 2 on Friday night.

Despite coming into the game with momentum after a win in Game 1, the Rams weren’t able to penetrate the Lakers’ defence to advance to the next round.

To start the game, both teams went back and forth until the late stages of the first period. Nipissing got on the board first, as forward Hunter Mosher scored with 1:50 remaining in the period.

After a second period in which both teams traded more hits instead of opportunities, the Lakers found a way to convert and put Ryerson in a stranglehold.

The Rams made a mistake on their power play, allowing winger Samantha Strassburger to get a one-on-one opportunity against Ryerson goalie Rachel Seeley. The Lakers’ rookie made the most of her chance, scoring her first career postseason goal to give her team a 2-0 lead in the middle of the period.

Eleven minutes later, the Lakers made sure that the Rams wouldn’t be able to make a comeback, as Kaley Tienhaara scored the third and final goal to keep the game out of Ryerson’s reach.

With the loss, the series moves to 1-1. Now, the Rams will head back to Nipissing for a decisive Game 3, with a spot in the next round in the McCaw Cup playoffs up for grabs.

UP NEXT: The Rams will take on the Nipissing Lakers at Memorial Gardens. Puck drop is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.