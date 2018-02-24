Rams men’s hockey eliminated from playoffs

By Lucas Lee

Ryerson’s men’s hockey team battled, but wouldn’t be able to keep their season alive, getting swept by the York University Lions Friday evening.

York just snuck past Ryerson, putting an end to the Rams’ season with a 3-2 victory at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Rams, having lost 6-3 in Game 1 on Wednesday, were facing elimination heading into their sole home game of the three-game set. Game 2 ended with a final score of 3-2, with Ryerson being unable to erase a 3-1 deficit despite a strong push in the closing minutes of the game.

Friday’s game was ultimately decided by power play execution. The Lions converted on two of their four power plays, while the Rams failed to score on any of their three opportunities with the extra man.

A late goal by forward Aaron Armstrong gave the Rams hope in the latter half of the final period. The goal was Armstrong’s second point of the game, after assisting on forward Cavin Leth’s goal in the very last second of the second period. Leth also ended the game with one point and one assist.

Ryerson goaltender Taylor Dupuis had an impressive showing in his fifth playoff game of the season, but it wasn’t enough to put the Rams into the next round of the Queen’s Cup playoffs.

Dupuis could do nothing more against York’s clinical finishing. Dupuis ended the playoffs with a save percentage of .892, slightly below his regular season average of .907.

Despite the loss, it was a successful season overall for Rams head coach Johnny Duco’s team. But there’s no doubt Ryerson could’ve beaten York. Now, they’ll have to wait until the 2018-2019 season to try again.