Ryerson men’s hockey collapse, drop Game 1 of best-of-three series vs. York

By Sports Staff

The Ryerson Rams men’s hockey team blew a two-goal lead against the York Lions in the opening game of their second round series, losing 6-3 after the team couldn’t quite hold on.

After a first period in which they trailed by one, it seemed like Ryerson was going to start to take control after the Rams showed some signs of life.

In the middle of the second period, Ryerson started to turn it on offensively, with their veteran forwards stepping up. In a matter of 40 seconds, the Rams scored two goals. Forwards Erick DeLaurentis and Aaron Armstrong each found the back of the net to give their team a one-goal lead.

Before the second was through, Ryerson added another goal off a York turnover, as John Carpino scored his third goal of the postseason to give the Rams a comfortable 3-1 lead. All looked well for the Rams, but just as York fell behind, the Lions woke up, and the Rams were forced to deal with the coming onslaught.

In the third period alone, York scored a total of five goals, unanswered, to pull ahead 6-3. Lions forward Trevor Petersen led the way, scoring two goals, including the fourth goal that eventually proved to be the game-winner.

With the loss, the Rams now face elimination, down 1-0 in the best-of-three series. The Rams will now have to head back home and win Game 2 of the series in order to stay alive in the playoffs.

UP NEXT: The Rams will host the York Lions for Game 2 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled at 7:15 p.m.