Ryerson women’s basketball eliminated from playoffs in loss to Carleton

The Ryerson Rams women’s basketball saw their season come to an end Saturday night, losing 82-66 to the Carleton Ravens in the quarterfinals of the Critelli Cup playoffs.

Despite the Ravens’ ability to pull away the Rams were able to fight for the majority of the 40-minute contest, capably going toe-to-toe with the only undefeated team in the OUA.

The game ultimately came down to the fourth quarter. The Rams came within striking distance, trailing 53-59 to start the final frame.

Unfortunately, the miniscule deficit wouldn’t last long for Ryerson, as the Ravens turned it on when it mattered most. Led by the trio of Stephanie Carr, Catherine Traer and Cynthia Dupont, Carleton poured in a barrage of baskets to give themselves a double-digit lead.

The Ravens’ stingy defence would also cause the Rams to shoot 1-11 from the field, with Carleton finishing the game on a 16-3 run.

Despite the loss, the Rams’ players still showed a lot of heart and skill throughout the contest. Forwards Sofia Paska and Bronwyn Williams played hard against the Ravens’ frontcourt, combining for 30 points and 17 rebounds.

It was a disappointing loss for the Rams, but in the end, it wasn’t the worst result for Carly Clarke’s team. The Rams played fairly well this season, despite dealing with a plethora of injuries to some of their key players.

Even though it’ll be the final games for seniors Paska, Savanna Hamilton, Tashana McDonald and Chloe Mago, the Rams will still have a lot to look forward to heading into next season.

Before the regular season started, Clarke told The Eyeopener that she “didn’t have any expectations” for this season, considering the amount of young players coming in. With this tough loss under their belt, the youthful team will look to use it as a source of fuel for the 2018-19 season.