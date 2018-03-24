Love Wagon wins annual Battle of the Bands

By Premila D’Sa
Love Wagon, a band self-described as a “sort of funk, jazz, rock fusion” took first place at Musicians@Ryerson’s sixth annual Battle of the Bands. The competition took place March 23 at Mattamy Athletic Centre’s Coca Cola court, a change of venue for the event which used to happen every year at Hard Rock Cafe.
The winning title means the five-piece band will have a spot to perform in Riverfest Elora, a festival in Elora, Ont. This year’s lineup features Carly Rae Jepsen, July and The Flaming Lips. The band also wins a paid gig with the Ryerson Students Union.
Band 4 is @LoveWagon_ and the crowd is feeling the looooove #BOTB2018 @theeyeopener pic.twitter.com/I7OOmFVMbW
— Premila D’Sa (@premila_dsa) March 24, 2018
Love Wagon consists of saxophonist John Abou Chacra, keyboardist and vocalist Sam Ehsaei, bassist Michael Osztertag, drummer David Matta and guitarist Max Swiderski.
Funny Funk, a 10 piece ensemble took runner-up.
The event was judged by Hadyn Watters , a representative from Riverfest Elora, Matt Nolson, a representative from indie label Dine Alone Records and RSU campus groups administrator Dawn Murray.