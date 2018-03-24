Love Wagon wins annual Battle of the Bands

By Premila D’Sa

Love Wagon, a band self-described as a “sort of funk, jazz, rock fusion” took first place at Musicians@Ryerson’s sixth annual Battle of the Bands. The competition took place March 23 at Mattamy Athletic Centre’s Coca Cola court, a change of venue for the event which used to happen every year at Hard Rock Cafe.

The winning title means the five-piece band will have a spot to perform in Riverfest Elora, a festival in Elora, Ont. This year’s lineup features Carly Rae Jepsen, July and The Flaming Lips. The band also wins a paid gig with the Ryerson Students Union.



Love Wagon consists of saxophonist John Abou Chacra, keyboardist and vocalist Sam Ehsaei, bassist Michael Osztertag, drummer David Matta and guitarist Max Swiderski.

Funny Funk, a 10 piece ensemble took runner-up.

The event was judged by Hadyn Watters , a representative from Riverfest Elora, Matt Nolson, a representative from indie label Dine Alone Records and RSU campus groups administrator Dawn Murray.