Rams almost complete comeback, fall to Queen’s in Final Four semifinals

By Sports Staff

Despite a heavy comeback effort, the Ryerson Rams men’s volleyball team fell short in the semifinals of the Forsyth Cup playoffs on Friday, losing to the Queen’s Gaels in five sets (20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 9-15).

Throughout the match, the Rams tried to catch fire early on, but they wouldn’t be successful, as the Gaels would ultimately capitalize on their mistakes.

After winning the first two sets, it seemed like the Gaels were going to power through the Rams, until the third set approached.

Led by a combination of kills from Jordan Baric, Lucas Coleman and Brendan Kewin, Ryerson would turn it on in the third, scoring on 10 of the last 16 total points to take the set.

The Rams would keep their momentum heading into the fourth, getting off to a great start that would force the match to a fifth and final set.

Unfortunately, the Rams wouldn’t be able to keep things going in the deciding set, as errors became a constant problem for the OUA East leaders. Ryerson would commit a total of six errors in the set, allowing the Gaels to take advantage and play aggressive for the remainder of the game.

With the loss, the Rams will have to win their bronze medal match against either Windsor or McMaster in order to go the U Sports Men’s Volleyball Final 8 in Hamilton.

Rather than play like they did in the first two sets, the Rams will have to play like they did for the last 2 ½ sets in order to keep their national championship hopes alive.

UP NEXT: The Rams will take on either Windsor or McMaster in the Forsythe Cup bronze medal game.