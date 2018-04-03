Three people in hospital after shooting near Ryerson campus

By Alanna Rizza

A man and a woman are in hospital following a shooting near Ryerson campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said they received reports of about five gunshots at Yonge and Elm streets, just steps away from the Student Learning Centre around 1:30 a.m.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told The Eye that a man and woman were found “inside a late-night establishment” with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim made his way to nearby hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Update: a third victim of the shooting has made his way to hospital. No info on the extent of injuries.

Yonge St is closed from Elm St to Gerrard. Please avoid the area. #GO592721^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 3, 2018

She said there is currently no suspect information.

Yonge St. is closed both ways from Elm St. to Gerrard St.