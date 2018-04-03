What’s next for Ram defenceman Alex Basso?

By Jacob Stoller?

The 2017-18 season was pivotal for Alex Basso. In his fourth year as a Ram, the defenceman arguably had the greatest season of his career, racking up a career-high 28 points while leading his team to the OUA quarter-finals.

The Eyeopener: Legendary sportscaster Ron McLean recently said you were bound to be the next CIS player to make the NHL ranks, what were your thoughts on that?

Alex Basso: Obviously, I think that’s big coming from him, [but] it’s difficult because you want to do well in school [and] you want to pursue that dream, but you also want to be realistic with yourself and try to make a career for yourself in business, in hockey or anything.

Eye: So, tell us—what’s the plan for next year?

Basso: I’m applying to be back at Ryerson to do their NBA program. It’s [going to] be a pretty busy summer.

Eye: You’ll be suiting up again for the Rams next year. What was the determining factor?

Basso: Originally, I was going to go play pro next season—by getting an AHL contract somewhere, but I wasn’t able to go because I was doing this GMAT prep course. Sometimes you’ve got to drop the hockey thing and worry about something that’s realistic for you.