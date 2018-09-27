BREAKING: Sharps disposal containers to be installed in over 500 Ryerson washrooms

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Maggie Macintosh

Ryerson University will install sharps disposal containers in 510 more washrooms on campus by the end of June 2019, The Eye has learned.

More yellow disposal boxes—for students and staff to dispose of needles and other sharp objects—will be installed in all Ryerson-owned buildings, Facilities Management and Development (FMD) said in a statement.

The expansion is a result of the success of the sharps disposal container pilot program launched earlier this year.

FMD launched the pilot in February, where they installed sharps disposal containers in 18 “high occurrence risk” washrooms on campus. “Sharps” can be classified as an object with the ability to cut the skin such as needles, scalpels, razor blades, scissors and pins, according to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

Sharps containers were installed in ground-level washrooms in Jorgenson Hall, Kerr Hall North, Eric Palin Hall, the Student Learning Centre, Chang School, Victoria Building, Rogers Communications Centre, George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre, Student Campus Centre and Oakham House buildings.

Hundreds of new sharps containers will be installed in two phases. First, sharps disposal containers will be installed in the remaining ground-level washrooms of all Ryerson-owned buildings. Then, the university will install containers in the remaining washrooms between January and June 2019.

“The pilot program has demonstrated that the sharps disposal containers are being actively used,” FMD said. “This has successfully reduced the number of sharps found in trash bins, on washroom floors, on the ground outside campus buildings and flushed down the drain in some washrooms.”

More to come.