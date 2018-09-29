Reading Time: 1 minute

The Eyeopener is Ryerson University’s independent student newspaper, and has been since 1967. It is owned and operated by Rye Eye Publishing Inc., a non-profit corporation owned by the students of Ryerson. prints a weekly newspaper and publishes regular online content, including articles, videos and a podcast.

The Eyeopener is looking for students with an interest in media and journalism who are able to work both independently and with a larger team to produce Ryerson-based content for the publication.

Job Posting: News Editor

Overview: The News Editor will co-manage the news section alongside the rest of our news team. Applicants should have an interest and working knowledge of Ryerson University and the Ryerson Students’ Union, as well as a passion for covering issues relating to student experience on campus, both in and out of the classroom.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Pitching and assigning articles and videos for the news section at weekly meetings

Preparing coverage of upcoming newsworthy events, meetings and other aspects of student life

Laying out pages for their section in the weekly print edition

Managing volunteer writers for the section as well as editing and proofreading their work

Qualifications:

Must be a student enrolled in a full-time program at Ryerson University

Journalism experience covering and writing about post-secondary institutions

Able to jump on breaking news as well as adhere to a weekly print schedule

Proficiency in WordPress and InDesign an asset, but not required

This is a paid contracted position from October-December with an option to extend another term. Interested applicants should send their resume, cover letter and three examples of written work to editor@theeyeopener.com by Oct. 7, 2018.