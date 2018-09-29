The Eyeopener is Ryerson University’s independent student newspaper, and has been since 1967. It is owned and operated by Rye Eye Publishing Inc., a non-profit corporation owned by the students of Ryerson. prints a weekly newspaper and publishes regular online content, including articles, videos and a podcast.
The Eyeopener is looking for students with an interest in media and journalism who are able to work both independently and with a larger team to produce Ryerson-based content for the publication.
Job Posting: News Editor
Overview: The News Editor will co-manage the news section alongside the rest of our news team. Applicants should have an interest and working knowledge of Ryerson University and the Ryerson Students’ Union, as well as a passion for covering issues relating to student experience on campus, both in and out of the classroom.
Roles & Responsibilities:
- Pitching and assigning articles and videos for the news section at weekly meetings
- Preparing coverage of upcoming newsworthy events, meetings and other aspects of student life
- Laying out pages for their section in the weekly print edition
- Managing volunteer writers for the section as well as editing and proofreading their work
Qualifications:
- Must be a student enrolled in a full-time program at Ryerson University
- Journalism experience covering and writing about post-secondary institutions
- Able to jump on breaking news as well as adhere to a weekly print schedule
- Proficiency in WordPress and InDesign an asset, but not required
This is a paid contracted position from October-December with an option to extend another term. Interested applicants should send their resume, cover letter and three examples of written work to editor@theeyeopener.com by Oct. 7, 2018.