Rams complete comeback against Carleton, end preseason opening weekend

By Kyle Craib

Not all wins are glamorous. The Rams were able to prove that and their resilience with a 5-3 win over the Carleton Ravens on Saturday.

Coming off an overtime win against the University of Ottawa less than 24 hours prior, the Rams played like a tired team out of the gate.

From the opening drop, the Ravens pinned the Rams deep into their own zone, outshooting them 16-5 in the first frame. Ryerson’s sloppy play caused a revolving door of tripping and high sticking penalties early in this game.

As a result, the Ravens were able to take advantage and score twice, as the team scored two goals to back Ryerson into an early 2-0 hole. Carleton’s dominant offensive play continued into the second period, but Ryerson wouldn’t let the team run over them for much longer.

Rams forward Adam Craievich was finally able to break through the Ravens’ defence and score, to trim the deficit at 2-1 in the middle of the second period. Ryerson followed that with a blistering shot from the point, as a tip by winger Hayden McCool knotted up the game at 2-2.

Early in the third, both teams exchanged goals to build the score to 3-3 heading into the crucial stages of the game. From that point on, the Rams began controlling the play through their physicality, creating chances with gritty play.

Ryerson would eventually explode, as back-to-back goals by Tre Folkes and Craievich—that were only 14 seconds apart—extended the Ryerson lead to 5-3.

Rams goalie Taylor Dupuis was also instrumental in this one, as he shrugged off a shaky start and settled in between the pipes during the final two periods of the game. Despite having to deal with 15 more shots, Dupuis fended off a heavy Carleton attack in the final moments of the game to secure the comeback win for the Rams.

The Ravens outplayed Ryerson for the majority of the game, but were unable to shut the Rams’ potent offense down when it mattered the most; despite a 39-24 shot on goal advantage. Ryerson’s physical play and ability to capitalize on their opportunities ended up being the difference.

UP NEXT: The Rams will play in the “Back to School Bash” at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Sept. 21 against the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds at 7:15 p.m.