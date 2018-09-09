Rams struggle to capitalize on opportunities, draw against Carleton

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Chris Sanders

Following a 3-1 loss to the University of Ottawa on Saturday, the Ryerson Rams women’s soccer team concluded their weekend with a 0-0 draw against the Carleton Ravens on Sunday.

Before the Rams even had the chance to kick-off, gusts of wind foreshadowed the outlook of the game: messy.

Without starting forward Alex Rodkin, the Rams struggled to bury opportunities throughout the contest. Second-year midfielder Katie Joyce filled the void at the striker position, producing quality chances in the Ravens’ box, but wouldn’t be able to add a finishing touch for her team.

“In a league like the OUA, where any team can beat any team on any given day, you need to capitalize on every opportunity you get,” said Joyce. “Moving forward, that’s definitely the direction we’ll need to go in.”

This marked the third straight game where Ryerson has failed to appear on the score sheet, an issue that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.

“It comes down to us – obviously not being able to capitalize,” said interim head coach Natalie Bukovec. “It’s a personnel issue as well, we lacked that player that can finalize.”

A quarter into the first-half, an elegant cross found Joyce with room to score her first of the season. Unfortunately, the ball wouldn’t end up in the back of the net, as the shot ended up in the hands of Carleton keeper Sarah Ann Wicks.

Neither team took their foot off the pedal, constantly pressuring one another until an error forced an opposing turnover. Despite both teams having a series of chances, the half would end goalless. The remaining 45 minutes would look more of the same. Failed chances from either side, seemingly good passes eradicated by the wind and an absence of execution.

Aside from a Carleton free-kick that rattled off the top of the Rams crossbar, no team would come any closer to scoring. Despite going winless in their last four games, Bukovec has like what she’s seen from her Rams squad.

“For both games this past weekend,” she said. “Our energy… I thought (it) was fantastic.”

UP NEXT: The Rams will look to pick it up when they take on the Trent Excalibur at Justin Chiu Stadium in Peterbrough on Saturday, Sept. 15.