Reading Time: 1 minute

By Eyeopener Media

For 11 days in September, a bunch of good looking, famous people swarmed the city for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Some of them even stopped by Ryerson University for some major premieres that were held at the Ryerson Theatre. As The Eyeopener’s in-house fashion experts, editors Premila D’Sa and Sarah Krichel took it upon themselves to rate (roast) some of the TIFF ‘fits that came through campus.