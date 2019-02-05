Here’s the Ryerson news you missed out on because of the RSU scandal

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Raneem Alozzi



In addition to the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) financial scandals, there has been lots happening on Ryerson University’s campus recently. Here’s what you missed over the last two weeks:

Will the RU-Pass be optional next year?

According to the ministry of training, colleges and education, existing transit passes will be deemed mandatory essential services when students choose to opt out of certain ancillary fees.

It is still unclear if the RU-Pass falls under the category of existing passes because the referendum took place in October 2018.

Steam leak closes buildings, all now open

Ryerson buildings reopened on Feb. 5 after they closed on Feb. 1 due to mechanical issues from a burst steam pipe. Classes in the architecture building, Eric Palin Hall, Sally Horsfall Eaton Centre, the Monetary Times building and Kerr Hall East were temporarily relocated to local hotels, churches and other buildings.

Another rally against Doug Ford’s OSAP changes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware that the Ford government has cut down on provincial financial aid for students.

Students took to the streets again on Feb. 4 to protest the provincial government’s recent changes to post-secondary funding policies.

The rally was organized by a student group called Students for Ontario.

Ryerson in Brampton: coming soon

Ryerson is launching an innovation hub in Brampton this spring. The Catalyst, a centre for cybersecurity, will include teaching and applied research, development and policy development in the field, according to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi.

In January, Ryerson began offering two cybersecurity courses out of Brampton City Hall.

