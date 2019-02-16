Rams get right back into the win column with a strong win over York

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Raine Hernandez

After falling to the no. 3 spot in the U SPORTS ranking with their loss to the Laurentian Voyageurs, the Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team bounced back and defeated the York Lions 83-72 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Feb. 15.

The victory improves the Rams’ record to 20-2 on the season, keeping them in second in the OUA East.

It was a rather tough first quarter for Roy Rana’s squad, looking as if their momentum from last week’s loss was still engraved in their mind. The Rams started the first quarter with a poor shooting display, shooting only 35 per cent from the field and 0-4 from downtown.

Then came in Jayden Frederick.

The former York Lion played with a vengeance, after only scoring 5 points in his previous game against his former school.

To start the second quarter, Frederick laid a thunderous dunk which woke up the Rams. Along with Myles Charvis, Ryerson would go on an 8-0 run and didn’t look back. The Rams led 49-35 at halftime, led by Frederick who had already put up 15 at the half.

“If the ball is coming to me, I’ll definitely try and score and stay aggressive.” said Frederick. “Over the last couple games, I’ve been trying to get back to where I used to be and stay confident.”

Ryerson would not let off in the second half and carried their momentum from their incredible second quarter to put the game out of reach. Following a dominating third and fourth quarter, the Rams would eventually cruise to the 11-point win.

Frederick filled the stat sheet, finishing with 21 points and six steals, while Charvis had 20 points and 3 assists. Forward Keevon Small also chipped in with 14 points.

“Last week we came out flat, this game we came back, [and] it felt like a rivalry game.” said fifth-year starter Filip Vujadinovic.

Along with Vujadinovic, many Ryerson players will be playing in their last game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Vujadinovic, Charvis, Jean-Victor Mukama, Yusuf Ali and Nathan Culbreath are all playing in their last home game against the Queen’s Gaels.

“It’s bittersweet,” Vujadinovic added. “It’s been 5 years, and at the same time it’s sad because after this, there’s no more school ball for me.”

UP NEXT: The Rams will take on the Gaels on Feb. 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

