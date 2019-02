Reading Time: 1 minute

By Sherina Harris

Classes at Ryerson University are cancelled on Feb. 12 due to severe weather, the university announced on Twitter.

Weather update for Tuesday, February 12: Due to expected weather conditions, Ryerson University is closed today. This includes all classes, university-run events, research labs, business services and administrative operations. Student residences remain open. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) February 12, 2019

Environment Canada has a winter storm warning in effect for Toronto due to hazardous winter conditions.

All midterms scheduled for today will be postponed.