Ryerson senate candidates announced

By Emma Sandri
The candidates for the Ryerson University student senate representatives were announced Feb. 20.
Ten student senate positions will be voted for, in six categories. Four at-large senators will be chosen. There is one representative per faculty, and two for graduate students.
Minh-Khoi Kavin Nguyen was acclaimed as the senator for the Faculty of Communication and Design, and Jesse Mahabir was acclaimed as the Faculty of Science senator.
The senator for the Chang school, Vanessa Prevost, was also acclaimed.
The candidates are as follows:
At large student senate candidates:
- Jason Alchi
- Jedi Amoako
- Mehreen Arif
- Tharshini Balasubramaniam
- Fotoon Elshoushany
- Olivia Nicole Karp
- Reinzo Madrid
- Jasmeet Rattan
- Hamza Shahid
- Jathavi Shanmuganantham
- Julia Spagnuolo
- Tanvir Sra
Faculty of Arts candidates:
- Justina Kewal
- Maleha Yasmin
Faculty of Community Services:
- Jacob Circo
- Simon Donato-Woodger
- Naqiyah Motiwala
- Arunveer Sharma
Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science:
- Manav Bhugun
- Danny Salman
Ted Rogers School of Management:
- Sama Hussain
- Asad Malek
- Milad Moghaddas
- Danish Nadeem
Yeates School of Graduate Studies:
- Hamdy Elsayed
- Charlotte Ferworn
- Elizaveta (Liza) Igoshina
- Arvin Jagayat
- Katey Park
All undergraduate students are eligible to vote for faculty representatives, as well as for the four at-large positions.
The voting will take place from March 4-7 via students’ MyRyerson accounts.