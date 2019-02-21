Ryerson senate candidates announced

Reading Time: 1 minute

By Emma Sandri



The candidates for the Ryerson University student senate representatives were announced Feb. 20.

Ten student senate positions will be voted for, in six categories. Four at-large senators will be chosen. There is one representative per faculty, and two for graduate students.



Minh-Khoi Kavin Nguyen was acclaimed as the senator for the Faculty of Communication and Design, and Jesse Mahabir was acclaimed as the Faculty of Science senator.

The senator for the Chang school, Vanessa Prevost, was also acclaimed.

The candidates are as follows:



At large student senate candidates:

Jason Alchi

Jedi Amoako

Mehreen Arif

Tharshini Balasubramaniam

Fotoon Elshoushany

Olivia Nicole Karp

Reinzo Madrid

Jasmeet Rattan

Hamza Shahid

Jathavi Shanmuganantham

Julia Spagnuolo

Tanvir Sra

Faculty of Arts candidates:

Justina Kewal

Maleha Yasmin

Faculty of Community Services:

Jacob Circo

Simon Donato-Woodger

Naqiyah Motiwala

Arunveer Sharma

Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science:

Manav Bhugun

Danny Salman

Ted Rogers School of Management:

Sama Hussain

Asad Malek

Milad Moghaddas

Danish Nadeem

Yeates School of Graduate Studies:

Hamdy Elsayed

Charlotte Ferworn

Elizaveta (Liza) Igoshina

Arvin Jagayat

Katey Park

All undergraduate students are eligible to vote for faculty representatives, as well as for the four at-large positions.



The voting will take place from March 4-7 via students’ MyRyerson accounts.

