By Raneem Alozzi and Sherina Harris



A security guard is being transported to the hospital after inhaling smoke from a fire in Ryerson University’s George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre, according to Toronto Fire Services Capt. Adrian Ratushniak.



After being dispatched at 7:33 to Church Street, firefighters located smoke in a staircase and a fire in a mechanical room in the south end of the building. The fire has since been put it out.

Ratushniak said the security guard was assessed by paramedics before being transported to the hospital. He said he was unaware of why the security guard was present in the building.



Earlier tonight fire alarms were activated at the George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre. The building has been evacuated and is closed while the Toronto Fire Department investigates. We will update the community when more information is available. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) March 2, 2019

Church Street is closed between Dundas and Gerrard streets and the building has been evacuated., according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Fire crews arrived and found smoke outside of the building and in a stairwell, and upgraded the call to a working fire response.



Police received a call about a fire inside George Vari engineering building at 7:47 p.m. to assist with closing the streets and evacuating the building.



The fire has since been put out and no further injuries have been reported.



Ryerson security said they are still dealing with the situation and cannot give any updates on the fire or the status of the security guard.

In a tweet, Ryerson said they will continue to update the community as more information becomes available.

