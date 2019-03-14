Refresh sweeps RSU 2019 elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By The News Team

Team Refresh swept the 2019-20 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections, winning all six executive positions and the majority of director positions.

Inspire won 10 of the faculty director positions, with the Rhino Party and Candor winning two and one respectively.

Vanessa Henry, incoming RSU president, said she couldn’t have done it without her team. She said she wants students to know that they’ll show up.

“All the promises we made were true. We’re gonna make them happen,” she said.

Joshua Wiggins, incoming vice-president student life and events, said he’s speechless and is happy Refresh won all the positions.

“We wanted it to be all of us or none of us,” he said.

Incoming vice-president marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner said she is still in disbelief and is still trying to process it all. “I can’t believe I’m the first RSU marketing executive, I’m Indigenous, I’m trans…I’m just so happy,” she said. She added that her entire team spent 12-hour days campaigning and she is glad all of their hard work paid off.

“I’m feeling ecstatic. I looked at the numbers and Ryerson showed up to vote and to refresh the RSU. I’m excited to start the work right now. We have a full slate of [talented] people,” said Kwaku Agyemang, incoming vice-president education.

Augustine Onuh, incoming vice-president operations, said winning was “huge” because he’s an international student from Africa and the first one in his family to travel overseas to study.

“I didn’t believe it from the start because I literally just got added to the team out of nowhere, and I just started learning things about the RSU. What are the chances? Now, I’m just trying to call my mom.”

Naja Pereira, incoming vice-president equity, was not present but FaceTimed her team as the results were announced, she said.

“I’m so extremely proud and grateful that this opportunity has been afforded to my team,” she said in a statement to The Eye. “I want to thank everyone who believed, supported, and voted for us. Thank you to all our team members and volunteers who worked so tirelessly to make this dream come true. “



Executive:

President: Vanessa Henry, Refresh, 1202

Vice-president operations: Augustine Onuh, Refresh, 1103

Vice-president education: Kwaku Agyemang, Refresh, 1219

Vice-president equity: Naja Pereira, Refresh, 1130

Vice-president student life and events: Joshua Wiggins, Refresh, 1190

Vice-president marketing: Victoria Anderson-Gardner, Refresh, 1253

Arts Directors:

Maxwell Irwin, Refresh, 199

Vinessa-Marie Hardy, 194

Chris Randall, Refresh, 177

Raquel Margulies, Inspire, 148

Community Services Directors

Zaynab Dhalla, Refresh, 163

Haymattie Beer, Refresh, 142

Umer Qureshi, Refresh, 142

Mathurin Gyvenska, Refresh, 140

Natalie Morrison, Inspire, 134

Communication & Design Directors:

Hollie Olenik, Refresh, 296

Kristoff Edwards, Refresh, 269

Jaden Burton, Refresh, 268

Hung Le, Refresh, 257

Rachel Struthers, Inspire, 202

Engineering & Architectural Science Directors:

Farooq Arshad, Rhino Party, 263

Taha Hashemi, Inspire, 242

Maryam Marei, Inspire, 218

Gunj Patel, Candor, 192

Flemin Francis, Inspire, 174

Science Directors:

Melanie Tryhub, Rhino Party, 106

Will Murray, Inspire, 98

Mathew Mozaffari, Inspire, 94

Ted Rogers School of Management Directors:

Milad Moghaddas, Refresh, 358

Nicole Petroff, Refresh, 354

Tania Rasie, Refresh, 292

Anasofia Heilbron, Refresh, 286

Brandon Hughes, Refresh, 263

Matthew Fernandes, Refresh, 260

James Hassos, Inspire, 228

Graduate Representatives:

Grad chairperson: Angelique Bernabe, Refresh, ACCLAIMED

Grad chairperson student life and events: Alicia Kasse, Refresh, 47

Grad chairperson finance: Charlotte Ferworn, Refresh, ACCLAIMED

Grad chairperson education: Amber Grant, Refresh, ACCLAIMED

International student rep: Melissa Salamo, Inspire, ACCLAIMED