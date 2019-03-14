Refresh sweeps RSU 2019 elections

By The News Team
Team Refresh swept the 2019-20 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections, winning all six executive positions and the majority of director positions.
Inspire won 10 of the faculty director positions, with the Rhino Party and Candor winning two and one respectively.
Vanessa Henry, incoming RSU president, said she couldn’t have done it without her team. She said she wants students to know that they’ll show up.
“All the promises we made were true. We’re gonna make them happen,” she said.
Joshua Wiggins, incoming vice-president student life and events, said he’s speechless and is happy Refresh won all the positions.
“We wanted it to be all of us or none of us,” he said.
Incoming vice-president marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner said she is still in disbelief and is still trying to process it all. “I can’t believe I’m the first RSU marketing executive, I’m Indigenous, I’m trans…I’m just so happy,” she said. She added that her entire team spent 12-hour days campaigning and she is glad all of their hard work paid off.
“I’m feeling ecstatic. I looked at the numbers and Ryerson showed up to vote and to refresh the RSU. I’m excited to start the work right now. We have a full slate of [talented] people,” said Kwaku Agyemang, incoming vice-president education.
Augustine Onuh, incoming vice-president operations, said winning was “huge” because he’s an international student from Africa and the first one in his family to travel overseas to study.
“I didn’t believe it from the start because I literally just got added to the team out of nowhere, and I just started learning things about the RSU. What are the chances? Now, I’m just trying to call my mom.”
Naja Pereira, incoming vice-president equity, was not present but FaceTimed her team as the results were announced, she said.
“I’m so extremely proud and grateful that this opportunity has been afforded to my team,” she said in a statement to The Eye. “I want to thank everyone who believed, supported, and voted for us. Thank you to all our team members and volunteers who worked so tirelessly to make this dream come true. “
Executive:
President: Vanessa Henry, Refresh, 1202
Vice-president operations: Augustine Onuh, Refresh, 1103
Vice-president education: Kwaku Agyemang, Refresh, 1219
Vice-president equity: Naja Pereira, Refresh, 1130
Vice-president student life and events: Joshua Wiggins, Refresh, 1190
Vice-president marketing: Victoria Anderson-Gardner, Refresh, 1253
Arts Directors:
Maxwell Irwin, Refresh, 199
Vinessa-Marie Hardy, 194
Chris Randall, Refresh, 177
Raquel Margulies, Inspire, 148
Community Services Directors
Zaynab Dhalla, Refresh, 163
Haymattie Beer, Refresh, 142
Umer Qureshi, Refresh, 142
Mathurin Gyvenska, Refresh, 140
Natalie Morrison, Inspire, 134
Communication & Design Directors:
Hollie Olenik, Refresh, 296
Kristoff Edwards, Refresh, 269
Jaden Burton, Refresh, 268
Hung Le, Refresh, 257
Rachel Struthers, Inspire, 202
Engineering & Architectural Science Directors:
Farooq Arshad, Rhino Party, 263
Taha Hashemi, Inspire, 242
Maryam Marei, Inspire, 218
Gunj Patel, Candor, 192
Flemin Francis, Inspire, 174
Science Directors:
Melanie Tryhub, Rhino Party, 106
Will Murray, Inspire, 98
Mathew Mozaffari, Inspire, 94
Ted Rogers School of Management Directors:
Milad Moghaddas, Refresh, 358
Nicole Petroff, Refresh, 354
Tania Rasie, Refresh, 292
Anasofia Heilbron, Refresh, 286
Brandon Hughes, Refresh, 263
Matthew Fernandes, Refresh, 260
James Hassos, Inspire, 228
Graduate Representatives:
Grad chairperson: Angelique Bernabe, Refresh, ACCLAIMED
Grad chairperson student life and events: Alicia Kasse, Refresh, 47
Grad chairperson finance: Charlotte Ferworn, Refresh, ACCLAIMED
Grad chairperson education: Amber Grant, Refresh, ACCLAIMED
International student rep: Melissa Salamo, Inspire, ACCLAIMED