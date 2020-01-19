Rams get revenge on Varsity Blues, earn fifth consecutive win

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Donald Higney

The Ryerson Rams men’s basketball team extended their winning streak to five games as they defeated the Toronto Varsity Blues 94-73 at the Goldring Centre on Jan. 18.

Ryerson was seeking revenge after suffering a loss to Toronto back in late-November for the first time since 2013.

Since then, Ryerson has looked like a completely different team, racking up wins against Laurier, McMaster, Western and Waterloo.

Rams guard Tevaun Kokko continued his stellar play this season, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. He was responsible for nine of Ryerson’s 20 points to start the game.

Kokko didn’t stop there though. To close the first half, Kokko received an inbound pass and heaved it from almost three-quarters of the court to beat the buzzer and put the Rams up 48-38.

“We shoot half-court shots every game day so it’s like getting my reps up,” Kokko said, laughing. “I saw the clock with two seconds on it, so I decided to throw it up and give it a chance.”

Earlier this week, Rams centre Tanor Ngom was named Ontario University Athletics (OUA) male athlete of the week for his stellar performances against McMaster and Western.

While being double-teamed almost all night, Ngom continued his great play, putting up 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

“I’m not weak anymore,” Tanor said, laughing. “I can finally make moves and get to the basket. Every matchup that I have, people are going to try and send doubles and if they don’t, it’s going to be a good night for me.”

Ngom was also huge defensively for Ryerson, as he helped hold the Varsity Blues to 31 per cent from the field along with only 20 points in the paint on the night.

Coming off the bench for the Rams was rookie guard Mouhamed Ndiaye. Ndiaye played a team-high 33 minutes while scoring 17 points and four rebounds.

“He’s a first-year and just playing with him on the floor, on defence and offence it doesn’t feel like he’s a first-year,” said Ngom. “He’s playing amazing for us and he’s knocking down shots.

The Rams now sit second in the OUA Central division with a 9-5 record after McMaster suffered a loss at home against Western. Ryerson will begin a four-game homestand starting next week.

They’ll look to defend home court as they welcome two of the top teams in the OUA conference as the Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens make a visit to the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

UP NEXT: Ryerson will welcome the Gee-Gees on Jan. 24. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.