The RSU February Board of Directors meeting…happened

By Alexandra Holyk

At the Feb. 24 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Board of Directors (BoD) meeting, an agenda with only updates on planned events was discussed—not printed—before the meeting went in-camera.

When members came out of camera after close to an hour and media was allowed in the room, a motion was passed for the incoming RSU executive team to be ratified at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 24.

RSU president Vanessa Henry said this was because the current executive team hasn’t received a report from the Chief Returning Officer (CRO).

The CRO is responsible for overseeing the RSU election and creates a report to use in ratifying the vote. According to vice-president operations James Fotak, the content of the report usually includes an election overview.

Here’s what else happened at the BoD meeting:

Court date announced for RSU lawsuit against Ryerson

The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) will be in court on March 6 to proceed with their legal claim against the university, according to RSU president Vanessa Henry at the BoD meeting

Henry said she encourages students and board members to show up, adding “the more support we have, the better.”

Freeze Fast Fashion

Vice-president equity Melania Tryhub and Faculty of Arts director Chris Randall are holding a clothing exchange and donation event during the week of Feb. 24.

Ryerson community members are asked to bring gently used clothing to room 208 in the Student Campus Centre. Remaining articles of clothing will be donated to a women’s shelter.

Three-day strike update

The RSU is also organizing a student strike committee to help plan the upcoming three-day strike expected to take place in March. Students who wish to join the committee are asked to apply online by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Relay for Life

Randall also mentioned upcoming plans to host a Relay for Life event at Ryerson on April 3. Randall said it would be a 12-hour overnight event from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to support the Canadian Cancer Society. They are encouraging participants to form teams and fundraise for the event.

This would be the first Relay for Life event held at the university. The University of Toronto, York University and Carleton University have also announced their Relay for Life dates.

The RSU’s AGM will take place on March 24 at 6 p.m.