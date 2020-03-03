BREAKING: RUSA student drops out of campaign for new student government structure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Alexandra Holyk

David Jardine—the Ryerson student behind Ryerson’s Undergraduate Students’ Alliance (RUSA) proposal—announced on Tuesday that they will no longer be campaigning for the RUSA to be the new student government structure.

Jardine confirmed their resignation from the campaign with The Eyeopener, adding that the decision was made out of concerns for their mental health.

Though Jardine will not be campaigning on behalf of the RUSA as of today, Ryerson students can still vote for the RUSA.

In a Facebook statement posted to their personal account, Jardine addressed discriminatory screenshots that were allegedly posted by them and their campaign page.

“I know, and I hope you know, that I have never thought, said or believed these things they claim I posted. These screenshots are fake,” Jardine said in their statement.

Jardine has since suspended their Facebook account amidst the allegations.

“I hope that doing this encourages the folks behind this to take the posts down so no one further can be harmed by reading those hateful comments,” Jardine added in their statement.

Jardine also mentioned that after speaking with process officer Lianne Newman, RUSA will still be listed on the voting ballots.

In an email to The Eyeopener, Newman confirmed that students can still vote for the RUSA if it is their preferred choice.

Voting for the remaining three proposals will still take place March 4 and 5 online and in-person at the Rogers Communications Centre and the second floor of the Sheldon & Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre. Election results will be announced on March 6.

