Rams beat Gryphons with late-game goals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Matthew Davison

In their second last game of the preseason, the Rams men’s hockey team scored twice in the final two minutes to lift them over the Guelph Gryphons 5-3 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Oct. 28.

The Rams began the game with the edge in play. Forwards Patrick Fellows and Elijah Roberts both scored in the first five minutes of the opening frame capitalizing on early errors made in the neutral zone by the Gryphons.

Guelph responded minutes later as Connor Bramwell was able to bury a rebound kicked out by Rams goaltender Garrett Forrest.

The second period saw both teams trade chances and both goalies being tested. However, the Rams would add to their lead with third-year Jacob Kamps taking advantage of a defensive breakdown by the Gryphon’s power play unit.

The Rams looked to be dictating the pace until the final minute of the period. With 34 seconds left before the second intermission, Bramwell jammed it short side on Forrest. And with a tenth of a second before the second period ended, Lucas Chiodo scored on a net front battle to beat the clock for his second tally of the night.

This didn’t faze the Rams as they came out playing strong in the third period.

Midway through the final frame, the Rams were sprung into an odd-man rush after the Gryphons hit the goalpost. Forward Zach Shankar was able to finish off a cross-ice pass from Steven Harland giving the Rams a 4-3 lead.

A minute later, Kamps was sprung on a short breakaway as the Gryphons fled the defensive zone and finished for his second of the game.

With 13:38 left in the third period, tempers flared as Gryphon’s forward Nick Isaacson ran into the Rams goaltender. Both sides shoved one another with Isaacson and the Rams veteran Matt Nosella receiving roughing calls.

Isaacson found himself at the centre of attention at the end of the game after exchanging words with Forrest. He was taken to the ice with Rams and Gryphons bodies piling on.

Since these two teams play in separate divisions this season, the frequent rivals will not face each other in the regular season.

The Rams improved to 3-1 in the preseason and will play their final tune-up game against the Windsor Lancers on home ice on Saturday.



UP NEXT: The Rams welcome the Windsor Lancers to the MAC on Oct. 30. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m.