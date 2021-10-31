Rams defence dominates to cap off perfect preseason

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Ben Okazawa

The Rams women’s basketball team capped off an undefeated preseason, after picking up a 78-61 win over the Waterloo Warriors on Oct. 30 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

A lot of the Rams first half scoring was generated on the defensive end, as they went into the break with 19 points off turnovers. Although they were scoring well, defence was the real X-factor in the first half.

Rams head coach Carly Clarke says fans can expect to see that kind of intensity on the defensive end from the team all season.

“We take pride in our identity on defence,” she remarked after the game. “We’ve got some great athletes, so that’s definitely what we focus on.”

Former Rams Jessica Roque and Hayley Robertson headed a Waterloo Warriors team who had also yet to drop a preseason game heading into Saturday’s contest.

The Rams controlled the pace from the get-go and jumped out to an early lead thanks to some hot shooting from third-year forward Rachel Farwell and fourth-year guard Marin Scotten. The duo finished the first half with a pair of triples each. Scotten ended the half with an efficient 13 points in 14 minutes of play.

After closing out the first half with a 44-23 lead, the Rams kept their feet on the gas. Farwell and Scotten remained aggressive on both ends, finishing the game with 30 points and seven steals between them.

Despite the strong production from Farwell and Scotten, it was a total team effort from the Rams. Four of the five starters scored in double digits in the win.

The Rams continued their dominance in the second half and never looked back. Saturday’s final tune-up game and the preseason as a whole, will have the team heading into the regular season very confident.

Their first game of the regular season will be against Queen’s University. When the two teams last met on Feb. 22 last year, the Rams emerged with a 74-59 victory.

UP NEXT: The Rams will host Queen’s next Friday, Nov. 5, at the MAC. The season tips-off at 6:00 p.m.