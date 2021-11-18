BREAKING: Unvaccinated students or those with undeclared status will be restricted from accessing winter timetables

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas and Sarah Tomlinson

Students who’ve not provided their vaccination status to the RyersonSafe app or website by Nov. 21 won’t be able to access their winter timetables and will be restricted from adding courses, according to an update on Ryerson’s COVID-19 information page.

According to the update, all undergraduate, graduate and law students who remain non-compliant with the vaccination mandate by Dec. 15 will be removed from any in-person winter courses and may lose access to key Ryerson systems such as RAMSS.

“As you may need to visit campus unexpectedly, this is one of many health and safety measures the university has implemented to prioritize everyone’s wellbeing,” the website reads.

The update added that the school will work to “to support the needs of students in exceptional circumstances, including international students and Canadian students living abroad, who may not be able to be fully compliant by these timelines due to vaccine access issues in home countries.”

However, the update notes that “exceptional circumstances will only be considered for maintaining winter course enrollments past the drop/add period, not vaccination itself.”

For those students who have requested a medical exemption from the school, they’ll still be required to indicate their vaccination status to RyersonSafe or risk not receiving their schedules.

Exemption requests will be released the week of Nov. 22.