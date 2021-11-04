History repeats itself as Rams season ends in Ottawa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Chris Sanders

Following a 6 game unbeaten run to narrowly qualify for the postseason, the Rams women’s soccer team’s Cinderella story came to an end with a 2-0 loss in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) quarter-final against the Ottawa Gee-Gee’s on Nov. 3 at Matt Anthony Field.

The visiting Rams would find history repeating itself at the same pitch where they lost their last playoff game 5-0, also to the Gee-Gee’s back in 2019.

After a dominant opening half hour for the undefeated Gee-Gee’s, forward Angelina Gendreau would strike first for the home side, cutting into the box before putting a well-placed shot past Rams goalkeeper Elisa Lapadula.

Just minutes later the Gee-Gee’s would once again threaten the Rams low-block, with Lapadula bailing out her defence with a reflex save on the OUA’s leading scorer Emma Lefebvre. Cassandra Provost would score a header on the pursuing corner to double Ottawa’s lead in the 37th minute.

The Gee-Gee’s would carry their 2-0 advantage into half-time, while outshooting the Rams 10-1.

Despite showing signs of life in the second half, the Rams frustrations would boil over when Savahnna Robinson was sent off after receiving her second yellow card.

Streaking through a pocket of space across the Gee-Gee’s right flank, Rams forward Skylar Sheehan-Alleyene looked to give the Rams one last spark, but rifled a far post shot that narrowly went wide. It would be the Rams best and last chance of the game.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Rams faced 1-3 record to start the year and it could’ve been a lost season. But it didn’t end that way for the Rams.

Despite their loss Wednesday night, the team should feel a sense of pride knowing their unlikely journey to the playoffs was a memorable one.

UP NEXT: The 2021 season has come and gone for the Rams women’s soccer team. They’ll look to regroup and have a strong offseason ahead of the new calendar year.