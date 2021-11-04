Rams men’s soccer team moves past Waterloo, advance to OUA semi-final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Mario Russo

A pair of goals from the head of Christian Westlaken lead the Rams to their first victory of the postseason, a 4-0 rout of the Waterloo Warriors on Nov. 3 at Downsview Park.

The Rams will now turn their attention to the York Lions in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semi-final on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Every one of us played our game, we held our own and got the result,” said midfielder Sean Fafinski who made his second consecutive start for the team on Wednesday.

Right off the hop the Rams roared to life. Just seven minutes into the game a cross from the boot of rookie Justin Santos connected with the head of Westlaken.

The veteran midfielder made easy work of the opportunity and put the ball into the empty goal with a header to put the Rams up 1-0.

As the 37th minute approached, every inch of control the Warriors had came crumbling down with a brilliant solo effort by Rams midfielder Santos.

After finishing the final season split without a goal, the rookie rushed all the way down the field before beating the goalie for the first postseason goal of his OUA career.

Fafinski praised the rookie’s ability to create “something out of nothing” and called the goal “a masterpiece” after the game.

The Rams would finish out the half and head to the dressing room with a commanding two goal lead.

Aside from leading the game at halftime, the Rams appeared to neutralize the dangerous attack of the visitors.

The defense of the Rams silenced the boots of Matthew Demichele and Sebastian Guerrieri, both of whom are known across the OUA to cause havoc on defending units.

Prostran credited the duo’s struggles to the “simple, neat and tidy work” from his defensive line.

The lethal pair opened the second half without a sniff of the Rams goal and with a possible final 45 minutes of soccer looming for the Warriors, Demichele and Guerrieri needed to find their stride.

As the match reached its three-quarter mark, Westlaken reacquainted himself with the Warriors goal. Just as he did on the opening goal of the match, Westlaken powered a header under the bar for his second of the night.

Teammate Sean Fafinski, who joined the goal parade moments later, said, “I don’t think he’s ever scored for Ryerson,” following the match.

The Rams will have to celebrate quickly as the gruelling OUA soccer season rolls on this upcoming weekend. They’ll be looking for a chance to advance to the OUA final by beating the No. 2 seeded York Lions. The Rams have 1-6 record all-time against the Lions.



UP NEXT: The Playoffs roll on as the Rams take on the York Lions at York Lions Stadium. Kick-off time has yet to be announced.