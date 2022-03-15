Dates for ‘reset’ BoG and Senate elections announced after cancellation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Heidi Lee

The student portion of the 2022 Board of Governors (BoG) and Senate elections have been reset to run from April 4 to 7 after the initial dates were scrapped earlier this month.

The call for nominations opened on March 14 and will end on March 18 at 12 p.m., according to the BoG and Senate elections websites. A mandatory student-candidate meeting is set to follow on March 21 at 9 a.m. and campaigning will start at 12 p.m. the same day.

The BoG election was cancelled “due to campaign irregularities” according to the BoG election procedure committee website.

Ryerson’s Senate is responsible for academic-related policies at the university, while the BoG is responsible for financial management, strategic planning and risk management. Three student representatives will be elected to the BoG, while one student senator for each faculty and two undergraduate student senators at-large will be voted in.

Positions for the Faculty of Engineering & Architectural Science senator, School of Graduate Studies senator and Lincoln Alexander School of Law senator have been acclaimed.

On March 7, BoG elections chief returning officer Colleen Dempsey confirmed that the student portion of both BoG and the Senate elections was cancelled in an email to The Eyeopener.

“All of the candidates from both cancelled elections have been invited to seek renomination. The reset election is meant to be a fresh start for all candidates,” Dempsey wrote.