Rams goalie rewriting the record book

By Dream Homer

Rams women’s hockey goalie Rachel Seeley is rewriting the record book in her final year of OUA eligibility.

Seeley broke the program’s save record earlier this season after turning away her 1124th shot, and currently stands alone with 30 wins under her belt and counting. She says the success throughout her Rams career stems from controlling what she can control within sport, life and having good teammates by her side.

It wasn’t long ago that Seeley was a rookie in 2016-17 season and the team was far from where they are today in terms of success. The Rams were in goaltending trouble then and set their sights on Seeley who, as a rookie, didn’t play the highest level of hockey, she said. But the Rams saw her potential.

“I’m so grateful for the people that have been there for me since the beginning and taking a chance on some kid from Ottawa and kind of going with it,” Seeley said.

The veteran goaltender recalls a time in her first year where she and now fellow fifth-year Lauren Nicholson would sit in a friend’s garage fantasizing about winning nationals, despite the team winning only five games that season.

Little did they know, the once-underdog Rams team would go into this season and potentially many more to come as true competitors on the ice, riding a streak of making the postseason in their last three campaigns.

“We went from being considered an underdog and going into games not really being looked upon as a dominant threat to now going into every game [respected],” said Seeley.

She described her years since being tapped as the Rams’ starting goalie as a whirlwind that nobody expected, including herself. But Seeley’s talents and contributions to the team, both on and off the ice, haven’t gone unrecognized.

“I don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like, but I can control today”

“Her dedication to the game has definitely shown with the records she sets. Both on and off the ice, Seeley demonstrates how she always puts 100 per cent effort into making herself a better goalie,” said Rams back-up goalie Natalie Thompson. “She is a leader to our team, making sure she always finishes a workout or pushes herself to the limit on the ice. Seeley in turn makes everyone on our team better.”

Forward Madison Lalonde described Seeley as one of her hardest working teammates, saying her presence pushes those around her. “She is constantly trying to better herself for the team which is a very admirable trait.”

Seeley knows the position she’s in today isn’t because of luck, but because of her strong work ethic. She said much of her team’s success is owed to her coaches who instilled a ‘don’t stop’ mentality within her.

With the pandemic still looming over her final year, Seeley said there was still uncertainty surrounding this season due to potential game cancellations. After OUA athletics were cancelled altogether for the 2020 season, the team’s return to the ice this year is something Seeley hasn’t taken for granted.

With this mindset, Seeley is cherishing every moment, including the people she surrounds herself with and the team’s environment in her last year.

“I don’t know what tomorrow is going to look like but I can control today,” she said.

Despite the success Seeley has gained over the years, she was unaware she had broken the all-time saves record. It wasn’t until after the game against University of Toronto Varsity Blues when Kyia Giles and Chelsea Arruda of the Rams women’s basketball team ran up and told her.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know so I guess that shows how much it floats in my brain.”

For Seeley, her enjoyment of playing the sport she loves outlasts the potential pressure she might feel getting into the rink.

“She is easily approachable and wants to see the goalie core as a whole get better”

“I love coming to the rink every day with my friends, [and] I love being able to take another step every year and be able to leave that legacy,” she said.

Being an upper year comes with responsibilities; Seeley not only accepts the leadership role, but welcomes it with open arms. She strives to make everyone on the team feel comfortable and help better their game.

“My first year coming in was intimidating, but Seels made me feel comfortable and welcomed,” said Thompson. “She would be sure to give me tips and tricks around the dressing room and on the ice while keeping a smile on her face. She is easily approachable and wants to see the goalie core as a whole get better.”

Lalonde also credits her confidence on the ice to the team’s goalie.

“Watching Seeley on the ice has definitely [given] me confidence defensively. There has been a lot of trust built between Seeley and I that has been earned through moments in games when we’ve needed her to step up and make big saves and she does just that.”

With much of the season left to play, Seeley is on pace to have the most wins in program history. But beyond individual accolades, the team’s ultimate goal is to win a championship.

“We’re not done yet but it has been a whirlwind,” she said.

Seeley is leaving behind a memorable legacy, known for being an incredible goalie and an even better friend.

“She truly is a one of a kind teammate, friend and person. On behalf of the team, I can easily say that we are extremely lucky she chose Ryerson and [we] are all very proud of her,” said Lalonde. “I can’t wait to see where she ends up next in her journey and I know I’ll definitely have a forever friend.”