BREAKING: Provincial government introduces legislation to officially change the school’s name to Toronto Metropolitan University

By Edward Djan, Prapti Bamaniya and Thea Gribilas

The provincial government introduced legislation to officially change Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) name.

The province announced the change on Oct. 27 alongside the introduction of new measures for post-secondary institutions to address faculty and staff sexual misconduct towards students.

If the legislation passes, it will also allow the school to have the new name appear in legal documents, including degrees.

Minister of Colleges and Universities, Jill Dunlop, said in the announcement that, “the proposed change of Ryerson University’s name to Toronto Metropolitan University supports our government’s efforts to ensure Ontario has a postsecondary system that embraces diversity, inclusivity and promotes success for all learners—including Indigenous learners—so they can find rewarding careers.”

Kristyn Wong-Tam, a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Toronto Centre, the riding TMU resides in, told The Eyeopener in September that, “it would be extremely disrespectful of the legislative assembly and the provincial government if they stalled the TMU name change.”

The proposed legislation also increases the size and composition of the university’s senate to include the school’s addition of the Lincoln Alexander School of Law and the soon-to-be established medical school, according to the province’s statement.

As previously reported by The Eyeopener, the university announced it would be changing its name from Ryerson University in August 2021.

Egerton Ryerson, the university’s namesake, was an architect of the residential school system.