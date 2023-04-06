Person in hospital after stabbing near Yonge Street on O’Keefe Lane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Jake MacAndrew

A 19-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing between Yonge Street and O’Keefe Lane today.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a man who was stabbed in the abdomen this morning, according to a tweet from Toronto Police Service Operations.

O’Keefe Lane is located near the Sheldon and Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre, parallel to Yonge Street.

The victim was transported to hospital and sustained life-threatening injuries.

TPS confirmed to The Eyeopener that the victim is now in stable condition.

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged, according to an email sent to The Eye.