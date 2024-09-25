Eyeflashes: September 24, 2024

Samsung’s Galaxy Grub food truck arrives at TMU

By Shaaranki Kulenthirarasa

Samsung’s Galaxy Grub food truck arrived at Toronto Metropolitan University’s (TMU) campus on Sept. 23 to promote the company’s latest smartphone models.

The truck—a collaboration between Samsung Canada and SkipTheDishes—was stationed at Gould and Victoria Streets last Monday.

It offered students free food from local restaurants while highlighting the image translation function on their newer phone models.

Participants were able to use the new feature to translate menus and calculate a tip to obtain their free meal.

Annu Jose, a computer science student at TMU, said the live translation feature could be useful for international students.

The Galaxy Grub food truck will return to campus on Sept. 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TMU expands resource access with Omni library

By Olivia Zhong

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) students and faculty can now access books from university libraries across Ontario through Omni, a newly partnered academic search engine.

Launched at the TMU Library over the summer, Omni’s Pickup Anywhere program allows users to request books from the 18 participating universities and have them shipped to a partner library for free.

Rabia Maroor, a third-year biomedical engineering student, is pleased with Omni’s digitization request feature, which lets users request digital scans of selected sections from materials.

She said as a commuter, her textbooks have become too heavy and she prefers online copies.

According to TMU Library’s Omni portal, digital books are emailed within 24 business hours. Print materials are delivered within seven to 10 business days and can be borrowed for up to 120 days.

Fire drills beginning on campus on Sept. 23

By Jerry Zhang

Fire drills are happening across campus at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in buildings managed by the university from Sept. 23 to 26 between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to the school’s Facilities Management and Development page.

During the drill, all students and faculty in the buildings must evacuate immediately when the alarm sounds. Fire wardens on-site will assist with the process and can be identified by their labelled vests.

TMU buildings have either single or double-stage alarm systems. For single-stage, occupants should evacuate when the alarm sounds.

For double-stage, the first-stage alarm notifies trained staff to carry out protocols while all other building occupants should stand by until the second alarm before evacuating.

Occupants are instructed to move away from buildings and exits after leaving. Additional details can be found on the Facilities Management and Development website.

TTC pulls the plug on free Wi-Fi

By Ria Sidhu

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will soon deactivate TConnect, a free wireless internet service, leaving commuters without access to free Wi-Fi in subway stations.

According to a statement from the TTC emailed to The Eyeopener, the service saw a 65 per cent decline since the introduction of 5G cellular service for all carriers in October 2023.

“$17 million to upgrade the infrastructure to address performance and security issues does not feel like a wise investment,” the statement read. “We think our customers would rather see that money spent on our core business—safe and reliable transit service.”

Aaliyah Ali, a second-year business management student and frequent user of the TTC, is not phased by the change.

“I’m so indifferent with this just because the TTC Wi-Fi never actually worked,” she said.

Although there is no set date for when the service will officially become unavailable, the TTC stated it will be terminated by the end of the year.