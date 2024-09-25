New architecture scholarship boosts networking opportunities

By Aisha Duldul

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) partnered with DPI Construction Management this year to create an annual scholarship.

$5,000 will be awarded to a fourth-year architecture student pursuing a career in project management and other architecture-related fields according to a press release from DPI Construction Management.

Applications will start in October and the winner will be announced in December 2024.

The firm was co-founded by TMU architecture and science alumnus, Elvio Simone who “wanted to give back to the community and expand the organization’s involvement on TMU’s campus,” according to a written statement from the Faculty of Architecture.

TMU students said earning this award could make them stand out in the job market, enhance their professional credibility and help them differentiate themselves from other candidates.

Nava Monfared, a fourth-year architecture student interested in pursuing project management and construction, said that winning this scholarship would give her more access to job opportunities and “could add experience to [her] resume which can lead to better job opportunities.”

She added it’s important for architects to co-ordinate teams and work well with new people, as project management is all about team building and problem-solving. She said having this kind of scholarship can strengthen those skills for the workforce.

According to the Canadian Occupational Projection System, construction managers will be in demand in the next 10 years and more jobs will become available.

Lisa Landrum, department chair and professor of Architectural Science, said the award recipient will have unique networking opportunities as they get to speak with the donors and get to attend the award ceremony.

“The student might also be invited to visit the company with a tour,” she said.

Landrum explained that the one-on-one interaction a student will get with the donor would benefit their future and help them stand out when applying for jobs after they graduate.

“It puts you in a position to connect with people in a company like DPI Construction Management and boosts confidence in the workforce,” she said.

Nele Hohmann, a fourth-year architecture student interested in pursuing construction and design, said this scholarship would help her solidify her passion and give her the financial freedom she needs to explore various fields.

“It opens up a lot of opportunities that you wouldn’t have without the money,” she said. “It will help us [architects] become more brave to branch out in the field.”

Other students agreed this scholarship would benefit them outside of academics. Henriette Seifried, an exchange student from Germany, said winning this award would help boost her confidence when applying for jobs.

“It’s the starting point to going into the real world, not just the architecture world while studying,” Seifried said.