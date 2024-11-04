Bold losing streak extends to five after 2-0 defeat to the Golden Hawks

By Kaden Nanji

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold were shut out by the Wilfred Laurier Golden Hawks 2-0 during the Sunday afternoon matchup at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

Coming off a four-game losing streak, culminating in a devastating 9-2 thrashing at the hands of the Waterloo Warriors on Friday, the Bold entered the game looking for their second win of the season.

Despite a slow start for both teams, the Golden Hawks struck late in the first period and early in the third to win their second consecutive game.

“We wanted [the win] real bad and it didn’t happen for us tonight…we’re a pretty driven team and [we] will take this as a motivating moment,” said head coach Lisa Haley on the team’s performance.

After an uneventful start to the game, with both sides engaging in a back-and-forth affair, the Golden Hawks struck first with less than a minute to go in the first.

On the Golden Hawks’ third power play of the period, fourth-year forward Elle Spencer notched her third goal of the season, redirecting a shot by fifth-year defender Brianna Bowman past third-year Bold goalie Alexia Stratos.

“It’s tough giving up those two powerplay goals…but I thought [I had] a good performance overall,” said Stratos, who finished the game with 37 saves.

The second period was reminiscent of the first, with the Bold struggling to capitalize on the offensive end. However, Stratos’ prowess in net helped the Bold keep the game close—she stopped 26 shots through two periods, including a sprawling save on a three-on-one play.

“Stratos kept us in the game all night…I thought Stratos was there when we needed her and we didn’t get her support,” said Haley.

Despite an aggressive start to the third period from the Bold, fourth-year defender Arielle MacDonald doubled the Golden Hawks’ lead with a power play goal just over two minutes into the period.

With a scuffle in front of the net, third-year defender Claire Robinson found an open MacDonald, who sent the puck sailing into the net.

The Bold finished the game with six penalties, giving the Golden Hawks a player advantage for a total of twelve minutes. Stratos was forced to step up against the Golden Hawks, who were hungry to capitalize on the Bold’s player deficit.

“I think we just need to keep our bodies moving,” said Stratos on limiting penalties during future games, “It was a lot of body contact and stick penalties.”

The momentum continued in the Golden Hawks’ favour, with the puck remaining in TMU territory during the start of the final period.

“I thought that the energy off the bench after the goals was good and the next shift after the goals. I thought we worked hard,” said Stratos.

Stratos’ composure on the defensive end seemed to translate to the offensive end with the Bold surging forward late in the third.

“My dad did this really weird thing with me growing up…he told me to sing [“Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift] any time I let in a goal and honestly, it helps me refocus,” said Stratos on her calm demeanor, despite the high intensity.

First-year Golden Hawks’ goalie Sarah Howell pulled out all stops to keep the puck out of her net too, ending the surge and securing her second straight shutout with a sprawling game-sealing catch to end the third period and crush the Bold’s hope of a comeback.

Looking ahead to their next match against the Brock Badgers, Haley emphasized the importance of finishing offensive opportunities.

“This past weekend, we’ve been disappointed by our outcomes…we can generate a lot more offense and be a lot better in front of our own net,” said Haley.

UP NEXT: The Bold will look to snap their losing streak as they face the Brock Badgers at home on Friday, Nov. 8. Puck-drop is scheduled at 6:15 p.m.