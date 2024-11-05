Low turnout at “Lachemi lookalike competition” leaves president disappointed

By Edward Lander

Disclaimer: While we cannot confirm if the president is insecure about his image, we can confirm that the Lachemi lookalike competition is entirely fictional.

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) president Mohamed Lachemi is dealing with a bruised ego after a disappointing visit to the student-hosted “Lachemi Lookalike Competition” which took place in the Kerr Hall Quad on Monday afternoon.

A low turnout and “unimaginative” looks have left Lachemi “down in the dumps,” according to a spokesperson from the president’s office.

The event was hosted in the wake of the now-viral Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition in New York City’s Washington Square Park on Oct. 27. The Wonka actor shocked fans by making a surprise appearance.

In an interview, the president said he hoped his arrival at the contest would elicit a similar response but was ultimately left dissatisfied.

Out of the 25 students who showed up to the event, only two were there to compete.

The competition lasted less than 30 minutes and did not receive nearly the same level of attention as its counterpart in the Big Apple.

Lachemi later revealed in a follow-up interview with The Eyeopener that he “could not have been more disappointed” in the two competitors’ looks.

“One of the students had his tie in a Windsor knot like some kind of average Joe,” Lachemi said. “Everyone knows that I exclusively wear a Prince Albert knot.”

“Everyone,” he insisted.

While discussing the second competitor, who he claimed “wasn’t even trying,” the president started to tear up, saying he “needed a moment.” He then stood contemplatively in front of his office window for nearly two minutes.

Upon returning to his desk, Lachemi had barely begun sharing his thoughts on the student’s “totally inappropriate glasses” when he became overcome with emotion once again and instructed his secretary to clear the room so he could have some privacy.

At the end of the competition, the grand prize of a $100 TMU Eats gift card was awarded to the student sporting the Windsor knot and satisfactory eyewear.

“I’m all for helping students financially, but this kid did not deserve that kind of money,” Lachemi said in reference to the winner. “In fact, if I could take money from that student, I would.”

The president said the event has been a wake up call, a realization of how TMU students view him. He said the persona he’s been trying to cultivate—which he describes as “a university president, but also like a friend you could chill with”—simply isn’t getting through to students.

Lachemi went on to list efforts he’s taken to show off this image around campus.

“Instead of using a briefcase like some stuffy bureaucrat, I wear a cute little backpack so students know I’m in tune with what it’s like to be young,” he said.

“You’ll also notice I walk extra slow from Jorgenson Hall to my Benz so students can get a good hard look at the fit,” he said, adding that he’s holding out for the day TMUArchives takes notice.

“Sometimes, if a student notices me, I’ll make a gesture at my tie and silently mouth ‘Prince Albert knot’ and give them a double thumbs up.”

While it may be difficult for most students to relate to a middle-aged former executive who rakes in half-a-million dollars annually, Lachemi won’t let this latest hurdle disrupt his pursuit of a more relatable image.