New talent, new season: TMU women’s volleyball working to re-create last year’s successes with revamped roster

By Tristan Forde

A new season for the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) women’s volleyball team has come with a wave of new talents looking to take their team even higher than the summits of last season.

“It’ll take a little bit of patience and a lot of work but I’m excited about the ceiling they have as a group,” said Bold head coach Dustin Reid.

Last season, the Bold suffered a heartbreaking exit from the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs against the Brock Badgers in the semifinals. TMU led the first two sets before ultimately getting reverse swept and losing to the Badgers. The Bold ended a successful regular season with an overall record of 15-5, completing the season ranked as the fourth-best team in the OUA, but the ending is what stands out.

“[Last season] we were all really hungry to beat Brock because they are one of our rivals,” said fourth-year outside hitter Scarlett Gingera.

Over the summer, the women’s volleyball team saw many changes, especially with so many of their players graduating and moving on from the team. This included many of their regular starters, such as Mikayla Sherriffs, Britney Veltman, Ashley Ditchfield, Lauren Veltman and Megan Kesner.

Losing such a talented line of players—as well as lead assistant coach Brett Hagarty—gave Reid a bit of challenge to work with. However, with former Team Canada beach volleyball player Julie Gordon joining the Bold after playing for them last season, he has support from an experienced coaching staff.

Over the off-season, the Bold bolstered their ranks with seven first-years added to the roster: libero Livia Davenport, middle Julia Breen, middle Rayanna Amos-Ross Fischer, middle Ayla Cross, Audrey Merluzeau, Madelyn Mulholland and Rian Lenarduzzi.

On top of that, the Bold also recruited athletes with more experience, highlighted by fifth-year setter Jasmine Safar. Though new to the Bold, she brings experience from playing with the University of Arizona Wildcats beach volleyball team for three years and for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues for one season. Similarly, Varsity Blues’ alumna and outside hitter Hannah Bellai—who also has club experience from her time in the Tri-Campus League—joins the team this year.

These new additions to the team have adapted so far, as acknowledged by seniors on the squad.

“[I am] very encouraged by some of the younger players on the team this year. Seeing them come out with such fire and passion, I’m excited to see them do great things,” said fourth-year right-side hitter Kylie Ferguson.

Though she was celebrated as a senior last year, Ferguson returned for her fourth year of OUA eligibility this season. She is one of a few key returning players bringing experience and power at the net for the Bold.

Gingera carries the title of team captain this year after having a strong 2023–24 season with 205 kills and an average of 2.85 kills per set—tying her for the sixth-most kills in Bold history.

The Calgary product is not only tasked with being a role model on the court but also a leader to her teammates and supporting the staff in this rebuilding era. As one of the offensive focal points of the team, Gingera is trying to build on her successes from last season.

“I really want to be one of the top 10 attackers this season,” she said.

Another important offensive option for the Bold is second-year outside hitter Kaiya Krahn. The Cartier, Man. product is returning to the courts with a newfound sense of motivation, hoping to prove her training over the summer was effective.

Spending most of her time on the court last year as a back row substitute, Krahn appeared in 59 sets and scored 32 kills. This season she’s looking to not only become a stronger and more reliable hitter but to also cement her name as a player supporting the program.

“It’s nice to be able to step up when needed,” said Krahn.

Similar to past years, fourth-year libero Mary Rioflorido has been the team’s leader on defence, keeping them in plays and active.

“I try to make everyone feel comfortable, letting them know that I’m going to take more space so they can focus on their job,” said Rioflorido. “I think my job is really just helping other people out so they can focus on themselves.”

For her, the key to a successful fourth-year on the team is taking the whole year in stride and not taking anything for granted.

“I’m just trying to take in every moment and just leave the program better than how I found it,” she said.

Despite having a rough start to their exhibition schedule with four-straight losses, the Bold took a close win over the Varsity Blues to close out the pre-season. Last year, they started off mid-pack in the OUA but solidified a playoff run with seven-straight wins to close out the season. This year, a refreshed squad will hope to build in a similar fashion as the season progresses.

“[We] have to do a lot to earn that opportunity, it’s not just gonna fall in our lap,” said Reid.