Bold come up empty in shootout loss to Lancers

By Francesco Cautillo

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team fell short in a shootout loss to the Windsor Lancers on Saturday afternoon at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC).

After a tough 5-1 loss on Friday against the nationally-ranked Waterloo Warriors, TMU was looking to end on a good note in their last game before the new year. Still, Windsor was able to grab a shootout win on the road.

“This one stings a little bit,” head coach Lisa Haley said.

TMU started off guns blazing in the first period. They dominated the shots on goal margin 15-6 by the end of the period, generating from the rush and the cycle. However, the Bold struggled to find the back of the net and eventually got in the way of their own control of the game.

Despite taking three minor penalties, the Bold were able to hold off Windsor and keep it scoreless at the end of the period. Haley said the team’s penalty minutes were not too much of a concern.

“It’s tough to get some momentum,” she said.

Still, Haley was glad her team’s penalty kill was able to keep things level as the game went on and the Bold lost some of their stride.

“The best part of taking penalties is that you kill them off successfully so you have whatever momentum you gain from that,” she said.

Even with the shots still in the Bold’s favour, the scoreboard reflected the evenly matched second period. As Windsor tightened up their defensive structure, the two teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle and the game remained scoreless.

The Bold’s best opportunity came halfway through the third period when second-year forward Eden Dusome picked off a pass right in front of Windsor’s goal but failed to capitalize on the solo attempt as first-year Windsor goalie Rebecca Noble lunged out toward her.

Fourth-year Windsor forward Emily Eikelboom was able to secure a rebound goal, though it was called off for a slashing penalty.

The Lancers kept the pressure on with multiple chances, but TMU put their bodies on the line and racked up several blocked shots to keep it level with a minute left in the third.

“I think when it’s a tight game that you get ready to do anything that the team might need,” said Haley. “I think that shot blocking has been a skill we’ve gotten better at over the course of the semester, as well it can be a huge momentum drive too.”

After a close chance for the Bold as the clock ran down, the game finished scoreless at the end of regulation with TMU leading the shots on goal 34-30.

First-year defender Dayle Chinnick said despite only having five dressed defenders, the Bold defensive corps was able to keep their legs moving throughout the game and shut down the Waterloo offence.

“We were really aggressive and wouldn’t give them that much time and space,” said Chinnick.

In overtime, the two teams tried to build off each other’s turnovers but once again could not find the net. Third-year Bold goaltender Alexia Stratos came up with multiple saves to keep the Bold in contention, getting her fifth game of the season with over 30 saves.

“We didn’t give her any insurance whatsoever, and she’s still able to hold us in a great spot and give us a chance to win every night,” said Haley.

Overtime ended 0-0 and the game had to be settled in a shootout. After graduate student Emily Baxter was poke-checked by Noble and missed her attempt, the Lancers scored their first shot. With Noble shutting down the next two Bold shooters, Windsor would go on and take the win.

Haley complimented the strength of the Waterloo Warriors, mentioning that it was a real uphill battle for the Bold. Now they head into the break with two straight losses.

“I know it was a tight game the whole way through. I thought we had a pretty good start and felt a little like a missed opportunity to get a couple up on the board in the first period,” said Haley.

UP NEXT: The Bold will start the new year on the road against the Carleton Ravens on Jan. 10, 2025. Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Carleton Ice House in Ottawa, Ont.