Controversial finish sees Bold take Game 1 over Thunderwolves

By Noah Curitti

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold men’s hockey team secured a victory in Game 1 of the Ontario University Athletics quarterfinals with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Lakehead Thunderwolves at Fort William Gardens on Wednesday night.

The game, which started off slow and very defensive in the first two periods, turned out to be a thrilling affair thanks in part to a controversial call in overtime that allowed TMU to take the first win in a best-of-three quarter-final series. Following the goal, Lakehead fans threw debris onto the ice, leading to security escorting the referees and TMU players to their locker rooms.

The Bold came into this game with a 17-11 record, acquiring the top seed in the OUA West and a first-round bye, making them the favourites. Though TMU won both regular season matchups between the two teams, the Thunderwolves—who came in with a 15-11 record—gave the Bold a decent fight, showing why they scored a combined 11 goals in those games.

Both teams had a fast-paced, physical first period, coming out sharp despite TMU’s week-long break and Lakehead likely feeling the effects of a three-game series against the Western Mustangs. Early on, Lakehead had a 2-on-2 chance, but third-year goalie Kai Edmonds kept things equal, setting the tone for a strong performance in net.

The pace was high, but neither team could sustain offensive zone pressure, as play shifted between aggressive dump-and-chase and solid defensive play.

Second-year forward Daniil Grigorev, had a chance midway through, but Lakehead’s defense shut it down. Lakehead generated several opportunities, including a big save by Edmonds on Lakehead first-year forward Malte Hasselgren. TMU fourth-year defenceman Joe Rupoli also got a great look but couldn’t finish, while Lakehead’s third-year forward Josh Van Unen nearly capitalized.

Late in the period, Lakehead took a cross-checking penalty, giving TMU a power play, but the visitors couldn’t break through as Lakehead’s penalty kill held firm. At the end of 20 minutes, the score was 0-0, with TMU leading 10-8 in shots on goal.

As fans were settling back into their seats for the second period, fourth-year forward Aleks Dimovski broke the deadlock just 12 seconds into the period, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Fourth-year Lakehead forward Spencer Blackwell responded with two huge hits back-to-back on third-year defenceman Liam Ross right after the goal, setting a physical tone for the period.

Blackwell continued his physical play with three crushing body checks in the first four minutes of play. Hasselgren nearly tied the game with a toe drag that went just wide. TMU’s offence tried to retaliate, but third-year goaltender Christian Cicigoi stood tall, making key saves to keep it a one-goal game.

The physicality ramped up with a brief scuffle between first-year Bold forward Jordan D’Intino and Van Unen, leading to a 2-on-1 for Lakehead, but Edmonds made a crucial save to keep the Bold in the lead

Tensions flared as third-year defenceman Liam Whittaker took a penalty, sending TMU to the power play. Despite Bold’s strong pressure, third-year defenceman Jaden Condotta only hit the post.

With under two minutes remaining in the middle frame, Condotta redeemed himself, this time putting the puck in the back of the net to extend the Bold’s lead to 2-0.

While the Bold thought they had the game wrapped up going into the third period, the Thunderwolves had other plans in mind and fought back.

Lakehead came out firing in the third period, starting with a power play, but TMU killed it off successfully, thanks to Edmonds’ continuing defensive structure. Nevertheless, the Thunderwolves then pulled within one when fourth-year forward Joe Mack’s shot deflected awkwardly off a defender and bounced past Edmonds, making it 2-1.

TMU responded with a 2-on-1 rush, but Cicigoi made a key save and a scrum ensued, leading to a roughing penalty against Whittaker. TMU went on the power play, but Lakehead’s defence was solid, successfully killing it off after stopping a critical zone entry.

Lakehead made a controversial decision to pull their goalie with nine minutes left, desperate to tie the game. With the extra attacker, Blackwell delivered another massive hit, invigorating the crowd to get behind the Thunderwolves. With the building on his side and a chance in the slot, Whittaker capitalized on the momentum, scoring to tie the game 2-2.

A skirmish between the two teams led to matching unsportsmanlike penalties, and the game moved to 4-on-4. The crowd roared as Lakehead took control, outshooting TMU 10-3 in the period and completely flipping the momentum.

Despite strong goaltending from Edmonds, Lakehead continued to press. After back-to-back icings by TMU, Lakehead kept the pressure in the offensive zone, creating everything but a go-ahead goal. A late 1-on-1 chance for Lakehead drew no threat, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime was a cautious affair, with both teams playing conservatively and not taking many risks, showing what was at stake in playoff hockey.

Lakehead’s fourth-year defenceman Noah Massie was hit hard and briefly left the game with an apparent injury, but returned to the ice shortly after.

The Bold had a strong chance early on, but it was called offside, while Lakehead saw a solid opportunity thwarted by a key TMU block. Both teams continued to push, with chances at both ends, but neither could break the deadlock.

The game reached a critical moment when the Thunderwolves took off on a 2-on-1, but TMU third-year forward Ian Martin made a huge block to keep things tied.

Both netminders were outstanding throughout the game. In overtime, Edmonds was particularly stellar on a 2-man breakaway for Lakehead, stretching out in a starfish position to keep the puck out, while Cicigoi continuously kept the Thunderwolves in the game.

Cicigoi finished the game with 33 saves, compared to Edmonds’ 38.

However, Lakehead’s luck took a turn for the worse when fourth-year forward Dylan Massie took a stick to the mouth, adding to the injury woes after his brother Noah had been previously injured. Despite several more strong chances, TMU’s defence and Edmonds continued to shine, keeping the game deadlocked.

Late in overtime, Lakehead appeared to be denied a penalty call on what many fans felt was a clear penalty on TMU, and it quickly turned into a game-winning goal for first-year Bold forward Spencer Shugrue.

The controversial finish led to an eruption from the crowd, with fans loudly chanting “ref you suck,” leaving the Thunderwolves and their fans frustrated with the way the game ended.

UP NEXT: With tensions at an all-time high, the Thunderwolves will have a chance to get revenge at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Game 2 of the Queen’s Cup quarter-finals. Puck-drop is set at 6:15 p.m. on March 1.