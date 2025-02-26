Gold and Bold: 2025 FISU Games a success for TMU men’s hockey members

By Eliza Nwaesei

With just seconds left on the clock, tensions soared, players clashed and referees debated penalties. Time stretched on as players and fans anticipated the ending of an intense game on the ice at PalaTazzoli in Torino, Italy.

Goaltender Kai Edmonds felt the surreal weight of the moment, using the pause in the game to prepare for what was coming. When the final buzzer sounded, the third-year Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold athlete carefully removed his helmet before his teammates swarmed him. Bodies crashed, shoving him into the boards. As he fought to stay on his feet, he said relief and pure joy flooded over him.

Canada had done it again. They were International University Sports Federation (FISU) men’s hockey gold medalists for the second year in a row.

“You’ve worked so hard, you’ve sacrificed so much—leaving your family, leaving your team and jumping into this experience with both feet,” said TMU Bold men’s hockey head coach Johnny Duco, who served as an assistant coach for Canada. “To come out with a gold medal was truly special and it was a huge relief because when you’re Team Canada, you are expected to win.”

Third-year forward Connor Bowie, Edmonds and Duco found representing Canada at the FISU World University Games from Jan. 13-23 was about more than just hockey—it was an unforgettable experience both on and off the ice.

“You get an opportunity to represent your country, it’s an unbelievable experience”

The journey to Italy started long before the first puck drop. For Duco, it began with a phone call in early September 2024 from the University of Calgary Dinos’ head coach Mark Howell, inviting him to be part of the staff.

“[Howell] laid out my role—working on the video side, doing pre-scouting and helping with the forwards in practice,” said Duco.

For Edmonds, the call from Howell came months later, near the end of November 2024. He learned he was set to perform once again for Team Canada after winning gold at the 2023 FISU Games in Lake Placid, New York, and was the lone returning player on the team.

“I was really excited to have that opportunity again,” said Edmonds.

In a similar boat to Duco, the FISU games marked Bowie’s first time representing Canada on an international stage. Although there were plenty of unfamiliar faces, the few familiar ones made all the difference for him. Bowie and Edmonds weren’t just teammates for Canada and the Bold, they were already roommates back home in Toronto.

“I was lucky enough to know a few, my roommate [Edmonds] and then having [Duco] there just adds another comfort level so everything doesn’t feel really different,” said Bowie.

With the roster set, the focus quickly turned to building chemistry and preparing for the tournament.

Edmonds said he formed strong connections with his teammates through team bonding activities that helped break the ice. He also had a unique experience while rooming with Samuel Richard from the University of New Brunswick Reds and Francesco Lapenna from the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees—Canada’s other two goaltenders—which helped strengthen those relationships further. He recalled some nights at the hotel, they would play cards and just get to know each other.

In a short period of time, Duco saw the team go from individuals representing different universities to a tight-knit group collectively representing Canada and working towards a common goal.

Duco emphasized the importance of those personal connections and how he appreciated working with Edmonds and Bowie, who were integral members of the team.

“They are two unbelievable people,” said Duco. “Having them there makes you feel that much more comfortable when you’ve got a couple of your own guys that you can pull aside or chat with, and have that little bit of home still.”

The Bold trio’s journey was already well underway before the FISU Games opening ceremony, featuring athletes representing 54 nations across 10 winter sports. This year, Edmonds had the honour of being a flag bearer for Team Canada.

“To go out there and represent my country, to start, is an honour and something that is a privilege to do,” said Edmonds. “But then to represent the delegation and be the flag bearer is a really cool moment, cool experience that is something I’ll have forever.”

For first-time FISU participant Bowie, the opening ceremony was a moment he will cherish forever. He knew there would be a ceremony but nothing prepared him for the scale of it.

He remembered the stadium being pitch black and as soon as they walked out, the packed stadium erupted with overwhelming energy. For him and the Canadian team, the boisterous crowd in Italy and the realization of representing their country set the stage for the games ahead.

“When you’re Team Canada, you are expected to win”

Canada had a series of ups and downs over the course of the tournament. Despite outshooting Czechia 48-13 in their first game, they fell 2-1 in a shootout. They rebounded with a dramatic comeback win against Kazakhstan, erasing a 3-1 deficit in the final minute before winning in a shootout—a memorable moment for Duco—and then closed out the round-robin with an 8-4 win over Sweden. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Japan 9-1 before unleashing a nine-goal offensive spree to dominate Team USA 10-2 in the semi-finals, securing a spot in the gold medal game against Slovakia.

Canada hit their stride and silenced any doubts with a 3-1 win over Slovakia to claim gold. For Bowie, such a significant achievement was hard to grasp at first.

“I haven’t really won a medal of that extent before,” said Bowie. “On the ice, as soon as the game ended, it was pretty wild [and I] maybe even blacked out for a moment, to be honest.”

After reflecting on the excitement of the win, the team still had a chance to shift their focus and do some sightseeing. While their days were mostly focused on hockey, Edmonds explained that during the 15-day trip, there were moments to explore the stunning surroundings of Torino and experience its culture while bonding with the team.

Edmonds not only took in the sights but was enthralled with the local food. He recalled the abundance of pasta and breadsticks—a personal highlight of his trip. The scenery also left a lasting impression, with the mountains reminding him of British Columbia, adding a serene backdrop to his most memorable experience: a wine tour.

“Trying some wine in Italy with all your teammates and checking out a little bit of the winery—it was something I’ve never done before and was a really cool experience to do in Italy too,” said Edmonds.

The trip brought out the traveller in the Bold goalie—he mentioned that if he had another week in Italy, he would explore more of Torino, visit museums and check out the Ferrari store. If he could, he’d bring along at least one Bold teammate.

“That would be Kevin Gursoy,” said Edmonds with a laugh. “I think he would be a fun addition to go to Italy with.”

“To represent the delegation and be the flag bearer is a really cool moment”

Though the team missed familiar faces from the Bold on and off the ice, Duco, Edmonds and Bowie had opportunities to meet athletes from around the world.

Duco spoke about forming bonds with players from teams like the United States, Sweden, Czechia and Kazakhstan, even sharing a level of mutual respect with the Slovakian team. The group spent time with Lakehead Thunderwolves forward Malte Hasselgren, who was playing for Team Sweden.

Duco noted that it was interesting to hear about Hasselgren’s experience as an international player from the U Sports realm playing at the tournament.

“A player from your league, not playing for Team Canada but playing for one of the other countries, I thought was pretty neat as well,” said Duco.

Edmonds said that although interactions with athletes from other teams was limited, after Canada played Japan, the Japanese players returned to the hotel Team Canada was staying at. The teams even exchanged pieces of equipment.

“I traded for one of their jackets because I thought it would be cool to have,” said Edmonds.

With all three members now back in Toronto, the team prepares for the Ontario University Athletics playoffs, applying what they learned in Italy. The gold medal was a tangible reward but they learned lessons on and off the ice they will draw upon this season and beyond.

“I was able to watch all the teams’ practices, so you come home with 30 new drills that you want to test out with your team and implement,” said Duco.

Edmonds learned that playing at a high level requires a lot of preparation and attention to detail. For Duco, the opportunity allowed him to gather new drills to implement with the team and gain valuable insight that will help guide the Bold in the future. It was more than just a victory, it was a journey of growth.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to represent your country, it’s an unbelievable experience,” said Duco.