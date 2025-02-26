Journey to fame: A week in the life of a student artist

By Chloe Walters

Disclaimer: Cut off that creative juice supply for a moment and know this is all a joke…

Since I was eight years old, I wanted to be famous. Now, 10 odd years later, I’ve thrown myself into a slew of creative pursuits hoping it would get me on Saturday Night Live or in the Louvre. One day, I will be sitting on one of those dark blue armchairs beside a talk show host in a nice suit. I’ll be asked the question, “How did you become so rich and successful?” and I will proceed to tell them the weekly routine that has led to my rise to fame.

★,｡･::･ﾟ☆ Monday ｡★,｡･::･ﾟ☆

Mondays are typically the day I decide If I want to change my major. I usually try to do this the night before but I always find myself scrolling through my “For You” page on TikTok for the best coffee shop near campus to “study.” The short-lived TikTok ban sure makes me grateful to be living in Hollywood North.

I spent the beginning of the day drafting an email to Barbara at MyServiceHub, explaining why it is insanely important for me to change my major. The time when I asked to switch from a BA in Hyperrealistic Doodles to a BFA in Snapchat Filter Creation was a huge success. If there were awards given by the Academy for “Best Handcrafted Email Excuses,” then I would have more Oscars than Meryl Streep.

I’m pretty sure Barbara is fed up with me. She changes her work email address to avoid my requests but I always find my way back to her. I never intended to be frustrating, but did people question Leornardo da Vinci when he knew he needed to paint the Mona Lisa? When I wanted to change from the BA in emoji and digital semiotics to a BA in AI-driven aesthetic creation, they probably thought I was crazy too.

✧･ﾟ: ✧･ Tuesday ✧･ﾟ: ✧･ﾟ

On Tuesday, I visit my parents to get some laundry done and watch Netflix without ads. Like clockwork, my mother howls at the sight of my tuition payment receipts and insists she “isn’t paying thousands of dollars for me to sit around the waterfront and manifest a genius fantasy book.”

Luckily, Pops pulls out the cheque book every time and we go back to watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

. ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁˖ . ݁ Wednesday . ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁˖ . ݁

During my 8 a.m. class—PHL452: Arguing for the Sake of Making a Point—I make grand efforts to participate. Despite a huge fear of public speaking, I need the proper training if I intend to be a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show. That seems to work and I end up answering every question. It tends to be annoying when the same person is talking over and over again but my classmates should be thanking me. After all, I know none of them even looked at the assigned readings.

Today’s discussion post: do all the animated Disney movies need live action adaptations? Short answer: they don’t.

⋆˙⟡⋆˙⟡ Thursday ⋆˙⟡⋆˙⟡

Thursday is the day I visit the coffee shops I heavily researched on Monday. I always find a nice cozy seat by the window so I can mournfully gaze out into the distant horizon and pretend I’m in a music video.

I open my laptop and the fan is going crazy while Premiere Pro continues to export my feature-length experimental film in the background. While my device boots up, I take the time to crack open my notebook and multicoloured highlighters. In squiggly lettering encircled by heart and star doodles I outline today’s assigned film study: Schindler’s List.

Around 3 p.m. is when the local high school theatre kids drop in after their weekly rehearsals of Wicked. Their off-key screeches to “Defying Gravity” take me back to my high school production of Legally Blonde when I made my first debut into the acting world. Oh, to be young again. By the two hour mark I decided to try another shop for some more motivation. After relocating, I pull out my journal, gel pens and washi tape. I have to make my daily journals as “aesthetic” as possible when they are in a museum or up for auction.

. ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁. Friday . ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁ ⟡ ݁ . ⊹ ₊ ݁.

On Fridays, I always find myself at an event on campus. Sometimes it’s an indie movie showcase, other times it’s an abstract art show. I even attend birdhouse painting and papier-mâché mask making nights—anything to add to my portfolio. The best part is meeting like-minded creatives outside of class. People who share the same passions for the arts, the type of people who understand the best film of all time isn’t Citizen Kane, but Barbie: Princess Charm School.

˖ ࣪⭑˖ ࣪⭑ Saturday and Sunday ˖ ࣪⭑˖ ࣪⭑

At the end of the week, I process my life’s decisions and give myself the weekend off to reset and reflect on my busy schedule.

I ask myself why I’m not interested in a career that is easier and more “secure” than the arts. Something that doesn’t take as much time and stress of anything somewhat creative. The truth is, I’m too deep and passionate for anything other than the arts!

Do I regret this path? People say I should.

We’ll see who’s laughing when they hear my name on the radio everyday. Besides, I can’t grow my award shelf if I’m sitting behind a desk for the rest of my life.