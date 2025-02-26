Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Sarah Grishpul on February 25, 2025 0 Comments
(LIANA YADAV AND SARAH GRISHPUL/THE EYEOPENER)
All Fun & Satire

Midterms shall prevail

February 25, 2025

Written by Liana Yadav

Illustrated by Sarah Grishpul

(LIANA YADAV AND SARAH GRISHPUL/THE EYEOPENER)

Read Next →

Olivier Pouliot skating with the puck against the Bold in a pre-season matchup

All

Controversial finish sees Bold take Game 1 over Thunderwolves

All

Bold chokes the life out of Horned Owls in three sets

Kai Edmonds from the TMU Bold men's hockey team with the Canadian flag behind him

All

Gold and Bold: 2025 FISU Games a success for TMU men’s hockey members

Leave a Reply

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE: