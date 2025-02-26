Personal essay: ‘Isang Panahon’—A moment in music across my worlds

By Gabbie Catral

Music has always been a huge part of my life. I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t surrounded by it. My parents used to always wonder where I got this passion from, especially considering most of my family works in medicine or business. I didn’t exactly come from a family of musicians when living in the Philippines but I did grow up in a family that loved music.

Even though I didn’t have a musical background, music was something I always felt drawn to. It was the one thing that stayed consistent in my life. Though my family back home never pursued music, songs were always in the air.

Family gatherings weren’t just about food and conversation, they were full of impromptu jam sessions and karaoke battles on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The living room would turn into a stage and the night would go on with the Catral-Fabul family voices layered over each other. The quintessential occasional off-key notes made everyone burst out laughing and yet these dissonant laughs became my grounding.

Then, a lot changed when my family moved to Canada. I was 17 years old at the time and it was a huge transition. There was less grand laughter, not as many family karaoke sessions and a large and unfamiliar community. I had to start over in so many ways—new school, new people and a completely different environment. I left the comfort of my childhood home—friends and family that were a part of my life for years. Yet, this change made me want to pursue music more than ever.

Music has brought me comfort in times when I felt lost or uninspired. No matter what was happening, whether I was feeling overwhelmed with change or struggling to find my place in a new environment, all I had to do was put on my headphones. It was my escape, my way of making sense of everything.

I was about five or six when my dad bought me a pink toy Barbie guitar for Christmas. I would pretend to play Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” forcing my parents to sit on our living room sofa and watch my performances. I would play instruments without knowing a single chord, completely unaware of how ridiculous it probably sounded. Maybe they saw my passion—or just couldn’t handle my horrendous guitar playing—because shortly after, they signed me up for guitar lessons at a nearby music centre.

At first, I thought it would be another extracurricular activity, something I would do for fun like when they signed me up for ice skating or tennis lessons as a kid, which never really stuck with me. However, when I learned to play my first full song, it instantly clicked. The moment I could strum along to a melody and recognize what I was playing, I was hooked.

Upon completing my first lesson, I got my first real classical guitar. The first song I learned was “Rude” by MAGIC! and I played it for weeks until I learned another song. Being a seven-year-old girl, it felt like I had unlocked a whole new world, one where I could bring the songs I loved to life in my own way.

In elementary school, I’d take any and every opportunity to pick up a ukulele or guitar. I fear I was one of those kids who didn’t know when to stop. I started off by performing covers anywhere I could—school performances, talent shows and family gatherings.

I remember how nervous I’d get before every performance, then the second I started playing, it just felt right. My nerves would disappear, and I’d lose myself in the music. It was one of the few moments where I felt completely at home.

Soon after completing lessons, my guitar teacher noticed I had an interest in singing while playing guitar as well, so he referred me to Sir Guy, a vocal and piano teacher based in Biñan, Laguna. He pushed me beyond what I thought I was capable of. I quickly learned how to play the piano, understand basic music theory, and utilize proper singing techniques.

Learning piano was especially challenging because it required me to read and play at the same time. However, the guidance I received from Sir Guy quickly resulted in progress. It wasn’t just about memorizing songs anymore: it was about truly feeling and understanding the music. He didn’t just teach me how to play, he taught me how to listen, how to interpret and how to make music on my own.

As I got older, I started writing my own songs. At first, it was just for fun, a way to experiment with what I was learning on the guitar. But over time, songwriting became something more personal to me. It became an outlet—a way to say things I couldn’t always express in conversation.

Whatever I was going through, whether it was teenage drama, self-doubt, growing pains or figuring out who I was, music gave me a space to process it all. It was like having a diary, but instead of words on a page, my thoughts turned into melodies and lyrics. Eventually, I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and started performing outside of school at open mics and professional gigs.

I kept rehearsing the lyrics and chords in my head before getting on stage for my first open mic performance. I was so nervous but knew I wanted to do it, and I did. It was at Jess & Pats, a little art cafe in Maginhawa, Philippines. Since then, open mics have become a big part of my journey. It wasn’t easy at first. I was naturally very shy, and the thought of performing in front of strangers was very nerve-racking.

Like all beginnings, I knew that if I wanted to grow as a musician, I had to push myself and do it. Each performance taught me something new. One of the biggest lessons I learned throughout all this was that repetition builds mastery and consistent practice turns skill into second nature.

Once my family and I settled down in Canada in 2022, I immediately tried to pick up where I left off in the Philippines, except this time, I was blessed with more opportunities. One of my mom’s friends invited me to perform a few songs at a little Filipino picnic gathering.

I got to perform at festivals like Taste of Manila and Fun Philippines, which was an incredible experience. I also started volunteering for organizations like Filipino TV and IMSTA FESTA, which opened my eyes to the importance of building connections in the music industry.

My journey has not just been about talent. It’s about my work ethic, who I know and how I can collaborate with others. Now, I’m in my first year at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), studying professional music, exploring the different sides of the industry and most importantly, myself.

I know I have a lot more to learn and that excites me. Every day, I find new reasons to fall in love with music all over again. I’m blessed to have friends and family who support me in what I want to do, especially my parents who work hard and help me be able to pursue my art.

So, what’s next for me? Honestly, at this very moment, I don’t exactly know. But I do know that wherever I end up, music will be at the heart of it.

Maybe I’ll be performing, maybe I’ll be producing, maybe I’ll be organizing the next big music festival. Maybe I’ll be doing all of it.

The music industry is huge and I want to be part of it in as many ways as possible. I want to bring artists together, create experiences and shape how music is shared with the world.

Seven-year-old me never imagined that one day she would be moving from her hometown in San Pedro, Laguna to studying and pursuing music in Toronto. She turned that little girl’s passion into something real. From the Philippines to Canada, music has always been my constant guide through change, and it will continue to do so moving forward.

Ipagpapatuloy ko ang pag-abot sa aking mga pangarap sa bawat pagkalabit ng aking gitara. — I will continue to reach my dreams with every strum of my guitar.