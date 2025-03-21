‘A neutral ground’: StyleCircle’s clothing swap aims to make sustainable fashion more accessible

By Grace Henkel

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) student-run fashion publication StyleCircle held its second clothing swap event on March 13, aimed at reducing barriers to environmentally-conscious clothing options for students at TMU.

Held in the Fashion Zone on TMU’s campus, the publication’s clothing swap followed a primarily cashless approach, where attendees brought items to exchange for other pieces gathered by the StyleCircle team on a one-for-one basis—regardless of a garment’s perceived value.

“We just want to make it as neutral of a ground as possible for people to get things that they really love, and get rid of something that might be someone else’s treasure,” said Sophia Zielinski, a fourth-year professional communication student at TMU and co-director of events at StyleCircle.

Students and community members who attended the event were also able to make purchases from the apparel gathered without bringing their own unwanted clothes.

T-shirts and pants were sold for $5 per item while the price of more substantial pieces, such as jackets, was capped at $10. Footwear ranged from $5 to $10 per pair.

Proceeds will fund StyleCircle’s upcoming celebration for the publication’s 10th anniversary and the launch of their annual print magazine The Book at St. Paul’s, Bloor Street on April 24. Remaining apparel will be donated to charities near campus.

StyleCircle’s first clothing swap took place last semester, with proceeds of purchased clothing donated to Toronto-based nonprofit Yonge Street Mission.

“If people don’t have clothing items to swap, we still want to make it affordable and inclusive to everyone,” said Zielinski.

By prioritizing trade over purchase, the exchange aims to combat fashion consumption trends that are sustainable on the surface but have driven up costs for those who often rely on buying items secondhand.

Fourth-year fashion communication student and editor-in-chief of StyleCircle, Tomi Segun-Adebowale, noted that while consumer fixation focused on buying new-made, cheap fast-fashion items is still prevalent, the once-affordable alternative of thrifting has become increasingly inaccessible due to heightened demands and gentrification.

“It’s getting more and more expensive and people feel like even if they like thrifting, they can’t really engage in it anymore just because of the cost,” said Segun-Adebowale.

StyleCircle’s clothing swap model hopes to redress some of the problematic patterns in secondhand fashion and ensure that any revenue “still goes back [to] the people,” according to Segun-Adebowale.

Segun-Adebowale added that the exchange between people in need of extra closet space and those looking for ultra-affordable items has helped establish a steady balance between the influx of items and the people who need them.

“We’re never really at a deficit or a loss because people always just replace [clothing items],” she said.

The publication added that they’re looking ahead to incorporate sustainable practices into upcoming community events. At the launch of StyleCircle’s annual print issue, The Book, the interior design team will reportedly source materials that “minimize buying new things” and repurpose “what we already have on campus, what we have available,” to decorate St. Paul’s venue, according to Segun-Adebowale.

“We have almost a ‘blank canvas’ type of space, so we really want to bring in colour, bring in youthfulness,” she said.

“We’re always trying to think about ways to engage our community and just keep sustainability at the centre,” said Segun-Adebowale.