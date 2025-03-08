Bold stay alive with 5-4 win over Varsity Blues in enemy territory

By Eliza Nwaesei

The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold live to fight another day, defeating the University of Toronto (U of T) Varsity Blues 5-4 in a fast-paced Ontario University Athletics (OUA) semi-final battle at Varsity Arena on Saturday night.

After a 3-2 loss on home ice in Game 1 of the three-game series on March 5, the Bold arrived at Varsity Arena determined to redeem themselves in Game 2—and that they did.

The Bold were not alone in enemy territory. TMU fans took advantage of the subway series and made the journey to U of T to cheer on the Bold, as this game would make all the difference in determining whether they would have another chance to make the Queen’s Cup finals or the U Cup national championship.

“We did not want to leave here disappointed today,” said Bold head coach Johnny Duco. “The guys rallied together and stuck together and found a way to get it done.”

The first period kicked off with a fierce battle for the puck right from the opening faceoff. Just a minute in, second-year Bold forward Daniil Grigorev was checked from behind by fourth-year Varsity Blues forward Owen Robinson, which resulted in a 10-minute misconduct penalty for Robinson. TMU had their first power play, but failed to capitalize as both teams ramped up the physicality.

A first big break for TMU came when third-year Varsity Blues goaltender Rayce Ramsay came forward to play the puck in a race with first-year Bold forward Jordan D’Intino. D’Intino fired a shot, which fourth-year defenceman Emmett Serensits blocked in the goal crease, but the rebound off his save landed right in front of Grigorev, who capitalized by whacking it into the net.

Just a few minutes later, first-year Varsity Blues forward Nicholas Athanasakos was called for tripping and the Bold took advantage to double their lead. Third-year defenceman Jaden Condotta delivered a solid pass from the blue line, setting up fourth-year forward Kevin Gursoy, who unleashed a powerful slap shot that flew past Ramsay and into the net.

TMU captured 2 goals on four shots, however their lead was short-lived as the Varsity Blues picked themselves up with speed and tenacity.

U of T’s first goal came from capitalizing on a scramble in front of the Bold net. WIth third-year TMU goaltender Kai Edmonds down on the ice and unable to recover quick enough from contact with a U of T forward, second-year Varsity Blues defenceman Owen Luik pounced on the loose puck and buried the rebound, putting U of T on the board.

“I didn’t really agree with the first call goal,” said Edmonds. “I thought there probably should have been a penalty on the play.”

The tying goal came with two minutes left in the opening period, courtesy of first-year forward Dylan Wightman. A pass from second-year forward Julian Recine set-up Wightman for a wide-open shot and he took full advantage, sliding the puck between Edmonds’ pads.

The period ended tied 2-2 with U of T leading the shots on goal 14-9.

“The second [goal] I don’t really see, so it was a bit of a frustrating start,” said Edmonds. “I just think it is important to forget those when that happens and just focus on the rest of the game.”

The intensity carried into the second period but so did the scoring. Three minutes in, second-year Bold defenceman Jaden Raad made a strong play, circling behind the net before feeding Grigorev the puck. Wasting no time, Grigorev sent a slapshot flying past Ramsay, restoring the Bold’s lead with his second goal of the night.

There was no shortage of shots in the second period. Both teams exchanged quick attempts, but the Bold kept piling on an offensive against Ramsay. Five minutes in, the shots on goal were 16-16. TMU continued to push while they were ahead, with notable saves by Ramsay on dangerous chances for Condotta and Grigorev.

Using their goaltender’s performance as a backbone, U of T tied the game once again. They caught the Bold out of position on a quick transition play, allowing fourth-year forward Ben Woodhouse to fire a shot past Edmonds and bring the score to 3-3.

“The change in momentum was all night,” said Duco. “We came out great and then they took over, then we took over, then they took over and it just seemed to feel like an emotional rollercoaster all game long.”

Towards the end of the middle period, a post-whistle scrum resulted in a roughing penalty called on first-year Bold forward Tyler Savard. With a switch in trend, Robinson took a shot that deflected off a defender and into the net, giving the Varsity Blues a power-play goal. With the fifth-best power play in the OUA doing their thing, the Varsity Blues put themselves ahead of the Bold for the first time in this game.

Despite launching an offensive onslaught with 23 shots in the period—enough to take a 32–22 advantage in that category in the game—the Bold were behind 4-3.

In the third period, a penalty was called on Woodhouse for roughing. The power play for TMU did not bring anything to fruition, however, shortly after the power play first-year Bold forward Slava Melikov came around from behind the net into the goal crease, quickly poking a shot through Ramsay’s pads. Melikov’s first playoff point displayed his speed and levelled the playing field, bringing the score to 4–4.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” said Gursoy. “We just knew it was our time to buckle up and not let any opportunities go to waste.”

The pace remained relentless as TMU continued to press, increasing their shot advantage to 43-22 while holding the Varsity Blues at bay. Despite all of their shots, TMU struggled to convert, failing to capitalize on rebounds.

Around the midway mark of the period, a scrappy exchange resulted in Gursoy and Athanasakos taking roughing penalties, setting up a 4-on-4 situation. Taking advantage of the open ice, Condotta sent a cross-ice pass to Raad who quickly sent another well-placed cross-ice pass to third-year forward Will Portokalis. Portakalis took a quick wrist shot from a wide-open position, burying it in the net to regain the lead for the Bold.

TMU didn’t just dominate offensively, they locked down defensively, led by their goaltender. Despite strong attempts from fourth-year Varsity Blues forward Billy Moskal and Robinson, Edmonds stood tall and turned them away.

The tension was palpable and the atmosphere electric with TMU fans who came for the game on the edge of their seats, breaking into ‘TMU’ chants in full support.

“[Our fans] were louder than their fans,” said Edmonds. “It was really awesome to see them travel here, that was a great surprise.”

With under ten minutes left in the game, the Bold stepped up and blocked shots. Third-year forward Connor Bowie, Condotta and Gursoy all made crucial blocks, showing their devotion to the team’s success. Edmonds appreciated the help.

“I think I saw [Gursoy] laying the body too,” said Edmonds with a smile, echoing third-year goaltender Ryan Dugas’ surprise in the past.

“It’s awesome, it just shows commitment and the dedication of this team to just do whatever it takes to win,” added Edmonds.

With a little over a minute remaining, the Varsity Blues pulled their goalie in a last-ditch effort to tie the game. Serensits fired two dangerous shots, but Edmonds was there for the big saves. U of T could not even out the score, causing an uproar in the visiting TMU crowd and a bench celebration from the Bold.

The Bold’s pursuit of the Queen’s Cup is not over yet, with Game 3 of the tumultuous West final set to take place back on home ice on Sunday with one last dance against the Varsity Blues.

“We’ll be ready,” said Gursoy.

UP NEXT: For the chance to move on to the Queen’s Cup final, the Bold will face the U of T Varsity Blues at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on March 9 for Game 3 of the series. Puck-drop is at 6:15 p.m.