Former minister of foreign affairs of Canada speaks at TMU International Issues Discussion Series

By Dylan Marks

Lloyd Axworthy, Canada’s former minister of foreign affairs and current Chair of the World Refugee & Migration Council, spoke at an International Issues Discussion (IID) series event at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) on Feb. 26 regarding Canada’s current politcal and diplomatic position.

This discussion, held in the George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre, was the third talk in the IID’s Winter 2025 series, titled Advancing Democracy and Social Justice in Canada and the World, focusing on Canada’s current role in the world and what speakers say needs to be done to become a key player on the global stage through diplomatic and humanitarian policies.

Arne Kislenko, founder and faculty advisor of the IID, said Axworthy’s visit was different from their usual selection process for a guest speaker. The process of choosing a speaker normally involves a collaborative group discussion within the IID students to identify a well-informed individual they believe can meaningfully contribute to discussions surrounding “major events and issues in contemporary global affairs,” according to their website.

Kislenko chose Axworthy for his nearly 30 years of service in the Canadian government, calling him an “icon” of his time and highlighting his insight into the nation’s politics. Throughout his political career, Axworthy served as Canada’s Minister of Employment and Immigration, Minister of Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“He was a very celebrated diplomat, foreign minister for this country and politician too,” said Kislenko. “But beyond that, he really does stand out, and certainly in my memory [among] people that represent Canada and the traditional values that are now eroding.”

Axworthy kicked off the event with thoughts on Canada’s role in the global community in terms of the country’s national identity and its place within the current geopolitical landscape.

“[Canada] is being challenged externally and increasingly, questions have been raised in terms of our own worthwhile sense of who we are and who we stand for,” said Axworthy.

He said Canada has grown too accustomed to its comfort and reliance on the United States.

“We’re just taking too much for granted. We’ve become too dependent on the big guy next to us,” said Axworthy. “We began to kind of lose our mojo in terms of who we were and what we were prepared to do internationally.”

In his newest book, Lloyd Axworthy: My Life in Politics, Axworthy looks back at the past 30 to 40 years he spent in public service to Canada and believes what the country needs now is “a good kick in the pants.” He claimed we as Canadians are finding themselves increasingly “too comfortable” with where they are in terms of international relationships.

“There is a real shift—increasingly around the world in political systems—in which the rules don’t travel, law is to be ignored, power stands for the only sort of arbitrary decisions. We thought we’d put that all to bed decades ago but it’s now a prominent issue,” said Axworthy.

Following Axworthy’s speech, a question and answer period was opened to members attending the event. Topics of discussion ranged from Axworthy’s experiences in his political career, election reform, the importance of informing novice voters, other countries’ voting mandates and compulsory voting.

“I think one of the reasons why a lot of people don’t vote is because they don’t see any point in it. Because nobody’s talking about what’s important,” said Axworthy.

Axworthy added that Canada has to do a better job of educating young Canadians about Canada’s identity and purpose.

“I think we’re now in a time when people are looking for real change. And I think we’re ready to look at new ideas,” said Axworthy.

Fourth-year history student Rachel Mooy, who has attended the majority of the IID’s events, said she felt this talk was “one of the best” so far.

“They usually do a really good job of putting their thumb on really contemporary issues,” said Mooy, adding that she felt the talk was “well timed” ahead of the provincial election that took place on Feb. 27.

“There’s nobody better qualified, frankly, to come in and speak about this,” Kislenko said, of Axworthy being selected to helm the discussion.

“I think it’s exactly what we need. This isn’t a nice era. We’re not in a nice safe zone anymore. Canadians need to really accept that fact.”