Guide: How to pick up a creative hobby you left behind

By Medea Faulkner

Reconnecting with old hobbies can be a deeply valuable way to rediscover joy and nurture creativity within ourselves. Too often, creative passions can become sidelined by the demands of work, school and daily responsibilities over self-expression.

Second-year fashion communications student at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Madison Hoytenjoys a variety of creative endeavors such as crocheting, embroidering, sewing, baking and quilting.

“I think creative hobbies are what make life worth living,” she said. “Little projects on the side that make you happy, are what make life good.”

This sentiment resonates with many TMU students who feel the same desire to rekindle a spark of creativity, despite common obstacles like perfectionism, time constraints or a lack of creative spark.

Dylan Thomson, a first-year film student whose hobbies include writing, doing makeup, drawing and dance, said, “The school year can be really difficult, I think especially in pursuing a creative degree, because now something that used to be a hobby—like filmmaking—has become my school. So I’m kind of trying to find other hobbies to fill that void.”

Thomson said that many creatives often burn themselves out during the school year trying to stay on top of course work and end up not having the “creative energy” to put into other passions.

“I want to be a multidimensional person, so I think by exercising those creative hobbies, you’re doing something for yourself, but you’re getting something out of it,” they said.

For Thompson, rediscovering creative hobbies is about more than just staying busy—it’s about giving themself a break from the grind of schoolwork and tapping into the joy that comes from creating for the sake of creating.

Here are some practical strategies, inspired by students, to help guide you back into your hobbies.

Start small and set manageable goals

A good strategy to try when getting back into your creative flow is to break your daily creative process into smaller, more manageable steps.

Whether it’s practicing an instrument twice a month, writing poetry for 15 minutes a day or sewing once a week, setting aside planned time frames can also help alleviate some of the initial pressure that comes with pursuing a creative hobby with a busy schedule.

“If you just suddenly get a creative urge, it’s always [in] your best interest to just run with that and go with the flow,” suggested Thomson.

They advise always writing down your creative ideas as they come to you. This will help ease you back into the process of starting when you are able to set aside time.

Make it self-care oriented

Hobbies can be a great way to unwind and relieve stress. By approaching your creative practice as a form of self care, you can take a much needed mental break from daily stressors.

Sadie Sawatzky, a first-year creative industries student, enjoys hobbies like music, photography and drawing. She suggests putting on a playlist that you like or making a cup of tea before starting your creative process.

By removing the pressure to create and taking your time, you can remind yourself that creating is “just for you to do and not for other people.”

“It’s important to spend time doing something that you enjoy, taking a break from schoolwork or something that is stressing you out, because it’s a good way to clear your brain and feel a bit happier,” she said.

First-year psychology student Kayla Karlsson believes that using hobbies as a way to harness and process emotions can be a beneficial outlet in promoting wellbeing.

“If you’re running out of ideas or you don’t know what to write about or you don’t know what to sing about or you don’t have any inspiration, you can always sort of fall back on [any past] feelings or experiences [that may be weighing on you],” said Karlsson.

Karlsson also believes that the best sort of creativity comes from when you sit with your thoughts and feelings and “make something beautiful out of that.”

Set aside supplies and source out materials

The thought of having to purchase a whole bunch of new materials to begin a creative project can be overwhelming. However, you can get started with things you currently have and find cost-effective alternatives.

Sawatzky has recently gotten back into scrapbooking. She recommends gathering supplies from your day-to-day life and keeping them in “a little box or [on a] shelf”—that way, you have materials set aside for when you want to create a journal page.

“It helps because I’ll be like, ‘Oh wait, I actually have all these things to put into my scrapbook,’ so I don’t feel like I have to get everything,” said Sawatzky.

Hoyt—who sews her own clothes and is getting into quilting—suggests getting familiar with the creative supply stores near you and comparing different costs in surrounding places, “especially if there’s memberships and discount opportunities, that’s a really great way to make it more accessible.”

Create a moodboard or playlist

A Pinterest mood board or music playlist can be a great way to gather inspiration and visualize your creative goals then to help bring your idea to life.

Thomson finds Pinterest to be one of their favourite ways to visualize a concept as they say it helps “externalise things in your brain.” They also create playlists to go along with their projects, which often include scripts for plays, short stories and poetry collections.

“I know that when I’m writing a specific thing, I’ll make a playlist that fits the mood of what I’m trying to write,” they added.

Watch tutorials or seek inspiration in others

If you are hoping to learn a new skill entirely or need to relearn some of the steps involved in a skill, free online tutorials can be a helpful step-by-step guide.

Talking to creative peers around you can also be a motivator as you can gain inspiration through hearing other creators talk about their passions.

“Definitely look to people in your life that also do those hobbies. If you know people who have those skills, definitely fall on your support systems, but if you don’t, I think YouTube tutorials are a great way to get started,” said Hoyt.

Keep Creating!

You don’t always need a major shift in your schedule or a ton of new materials to return to an a creative hobby—sometimes, the key is simply being willing to start.

“You just kind of need to listen to your little childhood self,” said Thomson.

If you’re finding yourself missing a creative endeavour you left behind, Thomson suggests asking yourself, “why you started it in the first place, what it gave you and why you left it.” Once you are able to reflect on your past experiences creating, you can always rebuild the rest from there.

Whatever your creative passions may be, you should continue to pursue the creative outlets that bring you joy as shown by these TMU students.