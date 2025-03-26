TMU Bold women’s hockey: A culture of openness

By Hannah Sabaratnam

Content warning: This story contains mentions of suicide and mental health-related subject matter.

In their purple-themed outfits, the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team arrived early at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (MAC) on Feb. 1 to set up the rink for their Do it For Daron (DIFD) fundraising game. They hung purple and white ribbons on the glass along with a sign that read, “Asking for help is not a sign of weakness.”

The initiative—presented as the theme for the Bold’s home game against the Nipissing Lakers—aims to raise money for mental health and is inspired by Daron Richardson, a young teen who died by suicide in 2010. Created by her parents, DIFD aims to raise awareness and educate about mental health.

The planning started back during the team’s training camp over the summer, with returning players educating the newer members of the squad about the event. Each year, the Bold get in contact with the opposing team and other areas of the school—such as the Athletics and Recreation department—for promotion. The rest of the organizing includes selecting prizes, planning in-arena intermission activities and preparing other fundraising opportunities.

One event that took place outside of the MAC this season was a bar night hosted by the team at The Fifth Social Club, where proceeds from tickets sold to attend the game were dedicated to DIFD.

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness”

Master of nursing student and forward Mia Morano had a lead role in organizing this year’s event. Inspired by the players who were on the team before her, Morano wanted to join in on planning the theme game and make it a unique staple for the women’s hockey team.

“Since my first year, I always looked up to the older girls that were running it and I always knew that was something I wanted to be a part of,” said Morano. “Everyone helped out, everyone had their own roles…the whole team made it happen.”

Starting in 2011, the DIFD initiative has been a staple for the Bold. At the time, some of Richardson’s friends had been recruited to the team as players and had the idea to start the event. Since then, it’s been a player-driven initiative.

“I would say it’s 95 per cent players and five per cent staff,” said head coach Lisa Haley.

Haley is proud of her team for how they have organized the event and kept it going after so many years. Though the original players who started the event have since graduated, the Bold continues to carry on its legacy.

“It’s been very special to see the effort that goes into the Do it For Daron fundraising game by our team,” said Haley. “It’s just really awesome and I’m very pleased to see that it continues year after year.”

“Good mental health is a community effort, something we create and sustain together”

To Andrea Nwabuike, a counsellor for TMU Athletics, sports can have both positive and negative effects on athletes. The pressure to perform and the expectation to be strong-minded individuals can take a toll, and for many, the stigma surrounding mental health can be hard to overcome.

“Physical activity is a great aid to our mental and emotional health but sport can also open the door to a host of stressors,” said Nwabuike in an email to The Eyeopener. “The sports world has emphasized a form of resilience and strength that makes little space for these concerns and their impact on athlete mental health.”

To her, the DIFD effort combined with the team’s commitment to open discussion reflects the need to hear stories about those who have struggled with mental health as well as those who have thrived through support.

“Good mental health is a community effort, something we create and sustain together,” Nwabuike said. “This generative way of talking about mental health shifts us from conversation to action.

In a study published in journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise, the authors conducted a survey on members of the 2020 Canadian Olympic team regarding their mental health. The study concluded that over 40 per cent of athletes “met the cut-off criteria for one or more mental disorders,” including anxiety, depression and eating disorders. The survey showed the presence of these illnesses came from a variety of factors such as stress, workload and self-esteem.

On the Bold squad, both Morano and Haley described the team culture to be notably open to the discussion of mental health. They feel like their locker room is a safe place where players can seek support without judgment. Both also acknowledge the importance of mental health, especially as a young person and player.

“It’s such an important topic for their demographic. That age group, 18 to 25 are most vulnerable to mental illness,” said Haley.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, “Young people aged 15-24 are more likely to experience mental illness and/or substance use disorders than any other age group.”

(MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER) (MATTHEW JOSEPH/THE EYEOPENER)

From year to year, the team has been able to sustain a culture of openness and empathy through its older players. Throughout her six years at TMU, Morano has felt the impact left behind by players who came before her.

“I think that when I came in it was OK to be a younger player and not know what you wanted to do,” said Morano. “Sometimes you would miss home, and it would be OK to be like, ‘Hey I’m not having a good day today’ and I think that’s really driven by the older girls on the team.”

As one of the veteran players on the team this year, Morano made it a goal to be the person younger players can go to for support and a listening ear. Having had that support system from other players in the past, she realized how useful it is to be a helping hand.

“I found it really beneficial when I was a younger girl, seeing the older girls and having that,” she said. “[I am] trying to keep the culture and keep the conversation going.”

Keeping the conversation going is an important part of easing the stigma surrounding mental health. In Nwabuike’s opinion, society has begun to acknowledge mental health and people are becoming aware of what can hinder their mental well-being. But she feels the conversation in our society should be taken further.

“Mental health stigma is slowly changing and we are recognizing more than ever before that it is OK to not be OK…but we need to start talking about what it looks like to be well,” said Nwabuike.

“That age group, 18 to 25 are most vulnerable to mental illness”

She also added that if never feeling stressed or being happy all of the time defined good mental health, it’d be “impossible” to achieve.

“I define positive mental health as having access to the tools, support and resources needed to cope with life’s challenges,” said Nwabuike.

Alongside counselling, the team has another resource available to them in mental performance coach Margaret Jennings. Her job centers around the on-ice performance of players and while she more often has meetings with the entire team, players can also set individual appointments if they want to.

Part of Jennings’ instruction includes setting intentions and positive affirmations. But these strategies do not have to stay strictly on the ice. Morano said she has benefited from using the techniques learned from Jennings outside of hockey.

“I find that at times I could get overwhelmed and I find that her teaching us intentions has really helped me set my intentions for the day,” said Morano. “The positive affirmations have really helped me with confidence…and staying grounded at times.”

Initiatives such as DIFD help illustrate the impact and role the community plays in working to spread mental health awareness. To Nwabuike, community is an integral part of continuing the on-going efforts to support mental health.

“Events like DIFD are spaces where all of these stories and voices can be heard so that we can move forward with compassion towards each other and towards ourselves,” she said.

“The positive affirmations have really helped me with the confidence…and staying grounded at times”

Overall, Morano is pleased with how the DIFD event went, and not only because they upset the division-leading Lakers 4-1 in their special purple jerseys. She said the afternoon was “overwhelming” but “in a very good way.”

“I felt that day was rewarding in a way to see it all come together and to go smoothly,” said Morano.