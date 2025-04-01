Lost Kids Magazine redefines artistic expression with their issue launch

By Sorousheh Salman

Lost Kids Magazine, a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)-based print publication, is redefining the meaning of embracing artistic uncertainty. On March 29, their second issue titled, “Young, Vibrant and Lost” brought together Toronto’s emerging creatives.

Co-founded by TMU students Natoli Ibrahim and Shekinah Natan, the event showcased the diverse talents of various Toronto-based artists, filmmakers, writers and DJs, marking a bold step in the city’s spirited and electrifying artistic expression.

“We wanted a more hands-on experience with things we can create and not be limited by a curriculum or project outline. We created this magazine as an outlet for us to express ourselves,” said Natan at the launch event.

Dylan Thomson, a first-year film student at TMU and exhibiting artist for the launch party, composed a poem in the issue titled Last Night a Lady. The piece tackled many personal challenges, including gender dysmorphia where they referenced their drag persona throughout the poem.

This concept of self-reflection was further expressed through the poem and accompanying series of photos, In the Bedroom. “I wouldn’t have sent [my art] if I didn’t feel it wouldn’t have been reciprocated in a good way. So I think Lost Kids Magazine is a very accepting space,” they said.

For Thomson, this was the first time having their art displayed anywhere.

They are encouraged to continue creating because of the appeal outside audiences will have towards their work, Thomson says. “If my [art] can touch one person, then I’ve done my job,” they said.

Aaniyah Jade Charles, another exhibiting artist at the launch, composed the painting Interpret, which she said is meant to invoke feelings of rage and anger within the audience.

“I usually start off a piece with no intention. I go off of emotion,” she said, explaining that the colours used—black, orange and red—reminded her of her inner rage.

The scratches, which were painted onto the canvas in overlaying circular motions, was another way for Charles to convey rage. She explains that the motif of wanting her art displayed was to connect with the audience—to have their rage and anger resonate through the textures used in the painting.

According to Ibrahim, the main focus for this issue was to break barriers and highlight the art pieces as more than just words on a page and bring creatives’ vision to life through different mediums.

Charles recalled struggling with posting her art on social media accounts due to her own judgment. “I think overcoming that is definitely showing my work. My best friend, Savannah, my cousin, my parents, they’re supportive,” she said, allowing her to gain the confidence to apply to contribute to the launch.

“One thing about art is that you have to make it true to you. Submit what’s true to you, submit what’s true to your words, what makes you happy to produce, and submit that work, and the right publication, exhibit or film festival will accept that work,” Ibrahim said.

Jasmine Natan, the administration officer, stylist and exhibition artist for Lost Kids Magazine, composed photographs of a model whilst standing in nature. The shoot was inspired by the Southeast Asian goddess, Naga, a serpent deity embodying power and grace, often revered as a protector and symbol of water and fertility.

“Any art that exhibits emotion is what art is. I want [the audience] to feel excited and I want them to feel intimidated,” said Jasmine.

The launch event of Issue 002 has allowed an opportunity for many local artists to get their name out to the community. “I’m a really big introvert, and coming to events like these is a really big ask for me, but I need to get myself out there or else nothing will happen for me,” said Natan.

She expressed similar fears as Charles of being judged, but acknowledged it is also an opportunity for her work to be admired.

According to Shekinah, “Young, Vibrant and Lost” is dedicated to spaces for creatives where people come together to celebrate and experience art.

Natan shared how managing a team and explaining the vision of “Young, Vibrant and Lost” was a learning process. Among them, “allowing for other people’s opinions and making it a safe space [for them], while getting our vision across,” she said.