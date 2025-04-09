Pushback on DEI programs sparks student concerns

By Ava Whelpley

Uncertainty surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Canada is sparking discourse among the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) community regarding its importance in the workplace.

DEI is a framework which gained momentum during the 2020 demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement, with many organizations beginning to welcome it. According to the American Psychological Association, it “promotes the fair treatment and full participation of all people,” especially of those who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against.

Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the United States (U.S.) on Jan. 20, he has made efforts to scrap DEI programs and initiatives within the U.S. government. As reported by TIME in January, many of these efforts have been successful and the abolishment of these programs has resulted in the loss of jobs and opportunities within American companies such as Walmart, Meta and more following suit.

“When I think about DEI, I think about all of the activities and strategies that we’re trying to do to remediate the under-representation of particular groups in various parts of our society,” said Laura McDonough, associate director of insights and knowledge mobilization at TMU’s Future Skills Centre.

According to TMU’s website, the Future Skills Centre is a part of the school’s Diversity Institute. Its objective is to understand and add to the knowledge base of the “complex barriers faced by underrepresented groups” while advancing research to create change and produce results.

Mikaila Strickland, a recent graduate from the design and production program, said due to a lack of public knowledge, DEI is often a misunderstood framework.

“Maybe the stigma of DEI [is that] people don’t really know what it is. It’s [becoming] a scary thing,” she suggested.

Strickland added, “I feel like some people think it’s not important at all, and that everyone has equal opportunity, and I think that comes from a place of privilege.”

A study done by McKinsey and Company shows that it’s beneficial to incorporate DEI programs in the workplace, through both a social and business lens.

“I think there’s the social justice angle of [DEI]; it’s the right thing to do…then there’s the business case angle of it, we don’t have any other options. We need to make the most of everybody that we’ve got,” said McDonough. “That means figuring out how to break down these barriers and make these systems and institutions more welcoming and inclusive to [marginalized] groups so that they can thrive.”

While the pushback is primarily seen in the U.S., there are concerns for the effects trickling up to Canada.

“It’s no surprise that a lot of [American companies] jumped ship as soon as there was a single hole in it,” said Henil Shah, a fourth-year creative industries student pursuing a career in marketing post-graduation.

Shah also said he thinks most companies are not genuinely interested in DEI initiatives and have failed their customers by their ability to be swayed by politics.

In Canada, there have been instances of rebranding and companies shifting their values when it comes to DEI.

Specifically, the University of Alberta has rebranded their own DEI program from equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) to a new framework of “access, community and belonging.” The institution’s report approved in December 2024 outlines the ways it will continue to improve onits previous framework.

While this change has been viewed by critics as a way to appeal to Alberta’s United Conservative Party, McDonough sees this re-wording as something inevitable, “as the struggle continues, the definitions and terms that we need to define the work that needs to get done will also evolve.”

Another consequence of the shifting political climate in Canada is three major corporate sponsors pulling out of Toronto Pride. According to an article by CBC, this move was due to the opposition DEI faces in the U.S. As a result of declined funding, Toronto Pride will be operating without its Beach Party this year on Cherry Beach and the southern stage at Dundas Street East and Church Street.

Although this is affecting the scale of Toronto Pride, McDonough suggests it might be an opportunity for them to address some of the concerns surrounding corporate sponsors at Pride.

In the same vein, Shah looks to the future of DEI initiatives in Canada and maintains optimism.

“My hope is just that [DEI] stays long term and it evolves and becomes permanent,” explained Shah. “[Canada is] realizing that they don’t have to depend on [the U.S.] for their culture and values.”