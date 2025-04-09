This year’s top news stories

​By Daniel Opasinis, Jasmine Makar and Jerry Zhang

Over the 2024-25 school year, The Eyeopener’s news team has brought many hard-hitting stories to Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)’s student body. As summer approaches, here are a few especially impactful stories from this year.

BREAKING: ‘I am in complete disbelief’: Arts faculty dean removed from her position

The former Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Pamela Sugiman, was terminated from her position two weeks before her expected return from a leave of absence.

U.S. election prompts discussions in TMU’s community

Students shared their apprehension as the 2024 United States (U.S.) presidential election took place and shared how the neighbouring country’s changes would affect Canadians and TMU students.

TMU students join pro-Palestine demonstrations in Toronto for International Day of Action

TMU students joined thousands of protesters on Oct. 5, 2024, at Yonge-Dundas Square for International Day of Action.

Organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the demonstration marked one year since Israel’s siege on Gaza and protested the ongoing genocide against Palestinians. According to Al Jazeera, approximately 62,614 civilians have been killed as of April 4.

‘Beyond The Wall’: An exhibition of personal agency within physical barriers opens Feb. 27

An architecture exhibition created by students to examine and show how physical barriers can be used as a tool of oppression—with the exhibit “beginning and ending with Palestine”—opened at TMU on Feb. 27.

‘Beyond The Wall’ presented six total case studies—the Apartheid Wall through the West Bank, the Berlin Wall, the Ireland Peace Walls, the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall, the North American Highway Program & Claiborne Corridor and the Gaza Blockade & University of Toronto (U of T) encampment.

TRSS $17,000 short after lack of communication and policy breaches

After signing a letter of intent to attend a student business competition, missed deadlines resulted in a debt of $17,000 for the Ted Rogers Student Society (TRSS).

This story breaks down the society’s meeting minutes and details the frustrating events that took place behind the scenes.

TMU medical school requirements spark controversy among student applicants

When the application portal for TMU’s new medical school opened on Oct. 9, 2024, concerns sparked among students regarding the school’s application requirements.

The school’s goal was to “minimize barriers” according to their outline, with a minimum grade point average of 3.3 and a lack of specific MCAT and undergraduate course requirements.

Mould found in student room at Pitman Hall residence

Students experienced mould exposure as early as August 2024 in Pitman Hall. Housing & Residence Life completed a set of tests and concluded that no mould was found in the units. However, some students conducted their own tests that showed mould growth.

Canada’s shifting immigration policies leave international students in ‘limbo’

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller announced an end to the temporary policy allowing international students to work more than 20 hours off campus on April 29, 2024.

TMU students prioritize Canada-first initiatives amidst U.S.-imposed tariffs

Following the newly introduced U.S. tariffs on Canada, students are changing their buying habits by purchasing Canadian goods and services to show support for local businesses.